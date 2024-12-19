Who Is Rubi Patricia Vergara? Talented Musician, Avid Reader, and Beloved Teen Killed in Wisconsin School Shooting

A school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16 left two dead and six injured. Authorities have identified one of the victims as Rubi Patricia Vergara, a 14-year-old freshman. The tragedy unfolded when 15-year-old Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow opened fire before taking her own life.

The shooter, identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow—who also went by Samantha—used a 9 mm pistol to kill a teacher and Rubi Patricia before injuring six others and ultimately taking her own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Besides Rubi Vergara, two other students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a teacher and three students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Madison police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Police conducted an extensive search of Natalie Rupnow's home on Delaware Boulevard, approximately 8 miles from the school.

Rubi's family described her as a bright and creative soul. She loved reading, art, and music. She played the keyboard and sang in her family's worship band. Her bond with her pets, Ginger the cat and Coco the dog, was especially cherished.

The loss has left her family and friends devastated. In an obituary, they shared, "Rubi will be deeply missed by her parents, Vicente and Jennifer; brother, Adrian Vergara; grandparents Carl and Pat Remus, and Margarita Vergara; and numerous relatives and friends. She was a loving spirit taken too soon." Rubi's uncle, Juan Ramon F. Vergara, had also passed away earlier, making this loss even more heartbreaking for the family.

A funeral service for Rubi is planned at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, on Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. Family and friends can attend in person or via livestream.

Stacy Remus, Rubi's aunt, confirmed her niece's passing in a Facebook post, expressing the family's pain and gratitude for the support they've received. "This is our beautiful Rubi Vergara, our niece who was killed in Monday's school shooting. We are grateful for our friends, family, and Bluff View Church family for your support during this hard time. Rubi, there are very few words to express how our hearts are broken. We love you and miss you."

The shooting also claimed the life of a teacher whose name has not yet been released. The six injured victims are recovering, with the community rallying around them. The shooter, Rupnow, reportedly turned the gun on herself after the attack.

The incident has reignited discussions about school safety and gun control. Madison residents are mourning the victims while demanding action to prevent such tragedies.

This devastating event has shaken the entire community, leaving behind grief and unanswered questions. For Rubi's family, memories of her vibrant personality, love for music, and warm heart are now a source of comfort amid their sorrow.

As the community prepares for Rubi's memorial, they come together to honor her life and support one another during this difficult time.