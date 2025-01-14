Who Is Ruben Montes? LAFD Arrests Second Arsonist after He Was Seen Starting New Fires in Los Angeles as They Struggle to Contain Wildfires

A man has been arrested after firefighters reportedly caught him "actively lighting fires" in Los Angeles County. Ruben Montes, 29, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of arson in Irwindale, California, located about 16 miles from Altadena, where the devastating Eaton Fire continues to burn, with hundreds already have evacuated their homes.

Police confirmed on Sunday night that firefighters responding to a minor brush fire in Irwindale saw Montes trying to ignite more fires in the area. Montes was almost immediately detained at the scene by officers and later arrested on suspicion of arson. However, details about the incident remain limited, and authorities have not revealed where he was booked.

Another Arson Arrested on Suspicion

Police have also not clarified if Montes was responsible for starting the first brush fire or if any of the fires he allegedly started caused damage. It also remains unclear if he has any connection to the other wildfires currently devastating Los Angeles.

His arrest comes just days after the detention of an illegal immigrant accused of starting a fire in Calabasas, located west of Beverly Hills.

The catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires have claimed 24 lives and scorched over 40,000 acres. Firefighters are currently battling to contain three active fires in the region, with officials cautioning that Tuesday's predicted 70 mph wind gusts could trigger "explosive fire growth."

The blazes have forced approximately 150,000 residents to evacuate, reducing entire neighborhoods to ashes. The destruction has impacted both the homes of celebrities and ordinary residents alike, leaving behind a desolate and apocalyptic landscape.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a small brush fire near Rivergrade Road and the 605 Freeway at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

While on site, they saw Montes "actively lighting fires in the area," according to police reports.

"Responding Irwindale Police officers were directed to the suspect, identified as Ruben Montes, a 29-year-old resident of Baldwin Park. He was detained and subsequently arrested for arson," the force added.

"We thank our partners at LACOFD for their quick actions and teamwork to help bring this dangerous situation under control."

Battle Becomes More Challenging

Authorities did not confirm whether the brush fire had been fully extinguished, but photos released by police show firefighters managing what seems to be a put-out fire. Montes' arrest follows the recent incident involving Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, a Mexican national, who was detained by residents in Calabasas for allegedly starting fires nearby.

Sierra-Leyva was filmed walking with a yellow blowtorch before being confronted by locals.

They restrained him by holding his arms behind his back and forcing him to the ground while awaiting police, near the site of the Kenneth Fire, which has now been contained.

One resident, Renata Grinshpun, recounted how the community came together to take action. She told KTLA, "'A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizen's arrest."

When an officer arrived, the three men who intervened pointed out the suspect, who was then arrested.

Authorities said that the suspect was brought to the Topanga police station after being restrained for around 20 to 30 minutes.

Sources told the Daily Mail that a resident had called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to report a man trying to start a fire near the 21700 block of Ybarra Road.

However, authorities later said that they did not have sufficient probable cause to charge him with arson and instead arrested him for violating his probation.

"After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson," LA Police Department Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said, according to the Daily Wire.

Officials said that the investigation remains "ongoing," and Sierra-Leyva is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to issue a detainer request for Sierra-Leyva.

However, they do not expect the request to be honored due to California's sanctuary state laws, according to reporter Bill Melugin.

This development comes as four massive fires continue to ravage 40,000 acres across some of Los Angeles' wealthiest neighborhoods, destroying 12,300 structures, including celebrity homes and popular dining spots.