Who Is Rinson Jose? Indian-origin Businessman 'Missing' After Being Linked to Deadly Lebanon Pager Blasts

A 39-year-old Indian-origin businessman has become a central figure in the investigation into the recent pager blasts in Lebanon. Rinson Jose, who moved to Norway in 2015, has been linked to a Bulgarian shell company reportedly involved in supplying pagers used in the attacks. The blasts targeted Hezbollah members in Beirut and have led to an international probe.

Jose is listed as the owner of Norta Global LTD, a company that allegedly paid 1.3 million euros to Cristiana Arcidiacono-Barsony, another intermediary now linked to Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. According to reports, the pagers involved in the blasts were laced with explosives, adding to the severity of the incident.

Shortly after the attacks, Jose went missing on what was initially described as a pre-planned business trip. His employer, Norwegian media company NHST, said they have been unable to contact him since Tuesday. They have now alerted Norway's domestic intelligence service, PST, regarding Jose's connection to the attacks.

Oslo Police have launched a preliminary investigation, according to sources. Neighbors at Jose's apartment in Mortensrud, a wealthy suburb of Oslo, said they haven't seen him in months. Reports suggest his apartment showed signs of abandonment, with blinds drawn and overgrown grass in the garden.

Jose's Background and Business Links

Jose originally moved to Norway for higher education after briefly working in London. He also co-founded NortaLink, a consulting and technology services firm, and worked for a London-based immigration advisory company. His profile on a business networking platform described him as an entrepreneur with experience in startups and multinational companies.

Apart from his business ventures, Jose has a twin brother living in London, and the two reportedly maintain a close relationship. Jose's family remains shocked by the recent developments, expressing disbelief over his alleged involvement in the deadly attacks.

Family Reaction

Jose's relatives strongly deny any connection between him and the Lebanon explosions. "We speak with him daily, but we have had no contact for the last three days," his relative Thankachen said in a statement. "Rinson is a straightforward person. He would not be involved in any wrongdoing. He may have been framed in these blasts."

Thankachen also mentioned that the family has had no communication with Jose's wife in recent days, adding to their concerns. The sudden disappearance and the link to such a significant event have left the family in deep distress.

Authorities in Norway are now working closely with international investigators to piece together the events leading up to the blasts. The investigation continues as police try to locate Jose and clarify his role, if any, in the attacks.

Jose's sudden disappearance and business ties to suspicious intermediaries have raised many questions, with investigators exploring all possible leads. Meanwhile, the situation has caused widespread anxiety, with the international community closely monitoring the probe into the Lebanon blasts.