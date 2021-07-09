Rebecca Jane, who sent X-rated pictures of herself to football icon Michael Owen in the recent sex text scandal, has left everyone shocked as she admits that it was a mistake. "I shouldn't have done that," she said.

Jane has now opened up about the sex text scandal, and though she didn't take Owen's name, she does refer to an England footballer and admits that she was initially "flattered by the attention".

Michael Owen, who is married to Louise Bonsall, allegedly begged a reality TV star for X-rated photos and viewed one of her pictures in which she donned a see-through top over 60 times. According to reports, Owen sent hundreds of texts to Rebecca Jane, a former Big Brother housemate, asking her to share topless pictures and leave nothing to his imagination.

Owen, who is a former Premier League striker, flooded Rebecca Jane's inbox with explicit comments. Not just that, the father-of-four also asked for nude pictures and texted her "leave nothing to the imagination." Owen even asked Jane to meet up at the races. He told the Big Brother 2017 contestant that he was intrigued by her physique and asked if her boobs had implants. Owen started following the TV personality via Twitter on March 18th.

Michael Owen's Sexual Texts To Rebecca Jane

According to one of her friends, when Michael Owen texted Jane, she was excited to get attention from her childhood hero. However, their conversation soon turned sexual, despite Owen having a wife.

While on a trip away from home, Owen asked Rebecca to share more photos. "Come on then, fire them through. It's a long boring trip to London so I need something to do... leave nothing to the imagination," Owen texted adding that he would then advise on the suitability of the pictures for social media. But, "hopefully, none of them are suitable," Owen wrote.

After the ex-Big Brother star obliged, the footballer asked her for more and said: "Tremendous by the way," further adding, "Well you went straight in there with a pic of your t**s so there's no point taking a back step now. Hmmm. Not bad. Great t**. Definitely a no-go for social media."

Who is Rebecca Jane?

Rebecca is a law degree and is a trainee solicitor. The mother-of-two used to be a regular guest on This Morning. Jane was a contestant of the reality TV show "Big Brother" in 2017. Interestingly, Rebecca Jane owns a private detective agency that provides child support, surveillance, Honeytrapping online services. She uses attractive people to catch cheating partners.