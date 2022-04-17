Who is Rasmus Paludan? Sweden Witnesses Violent Protests After Far-Right Leader Burns Quran

Violent protests have erupted in central Sweden as a far-right leader burned Quran in the country's southern city Linkoping. The violence in Orebro left nine police officers injured and inflicted massive damage to police vehicles.

Four police vehicles were set on fire by protesters as they threw stones and attacked police cordons. Nearly 500 people had taken part in the protests on Friday.

Police Vehicles Set on Fire

Videos that emerged on the internet showed a large number of protesters were present on the roads and were setting police vehicles on fire. Protests were also held in the capital Stockholm where protesters threw stones.

Demonstrators were angry since a well-known right-wing extremist secured permission to hold a gathering at which he planned to burn a copy of the Quran.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish Stram Kurs political party, scheduled protests in Sweden against Islamic Supremacy on Thursday and Good Friday.

Planned Demonstrations Clashed With Ramadan

Paludan organized demonstrations in some of the country's most dangerous, immigrant-dense areas, widely considered no-go-zones. These protests, which coincide with the Muslim holiday Ramadan, were to show that Islamic values â€‹â€‹are not compatible with liberal Swedish society and its freedom of expression and opinion, according to RAIR Foundation.

On Thursday, Paludan went to an open public space in a Muslim neighborhood in southern Linkoping. Paludan, accompanied by the police, placed Quran in a public space and burned it while ignoring the protests.

On Good Friday, Paludan began his public gathering in the immigrant-dense no-go-zone area of Rinkeby with both a speech and Qur'an burning. Paludan told the spectators that Islam is not compatible with Western society.

Sweden Faces Exploding Migrant Crime Rate

Paludan argues that Sweden is facing exploding migrant crime rate, which is a threat to the country's security and nearby Denmark. He also blamed Nordic Passport Union for the rising migrant crime rate.

The union allows illegal migrants in Sweden to easily travel and reside in Denmark without any travel documentation or even a residence permit.