Who is Ramon Gutierrez? Texas Cop Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident During Motorcycle Escort

A Texas sheriff's sergeant died in a hit-and-run incident early Monday, January 24, authorities noted. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort of a heavy load along a service road around 8900 East Sam Houston Parkway North near Tidwell Road just before 1 am when the incident happened.

Gutierrez is suspected to have been hit by an intoxicated driver. A veteran of 20 years, he served in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for the last 13 years. Gonzalez paid tribute to the slain Sgt on Twitter.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends," Gonzalez wrote.

The suspect was a female driver in her 40s

Gutierrez got off his motorcycle and was blocking an exit ramp when a motorist struck him, the sheriff noted. The driver, who is said to be a female in her 40s fled the scene. She was, however, later arrested. The identity of the driver is not clear at the moment.

Gutierrez was airlifted in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He died shortly after reaching the hospital. Authorities noted that the accused driver was charged with intoxication, assault of a police officer, and failure to stop and render aid.

Gutierrez is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons. He is the second Harris County officer killed on duty in the last 24 hours. Harris County Precinct 5 corporal, Charles Galloway, 47, was killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston in a brutal attack on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place when Galloway was attempting a traffic stop around 12:45 am in the 9100 block of Beechnut.