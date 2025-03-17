Who is Professor Rasha Alawieh? Brown University Doctor Detained at Boston Airport After Lebanon Trip

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brown University, was detained at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, March 13. The incident occurred as she returned to the United States from visiting her family in Lebanon. According to her attorney, Alawieh now faces deportation as early as Friday, March 14.

Alawieh, who has been living, studying, and working in the U.S. for the past six years, was reportedly detained despite holding a valid H-1B work visa. The U.S. consulate in Beirut had approved her visa prior to her travel. She has been employed by Brown Medicine's Division of Kidney Disease and Hypertension since July of last year.

Her legal team was alerted after a family member learned about her possible deportation. A petition filed on her behalf claims Alawieh is being held "without any justification" and has been denied access to legal counsel. The petition points out that both the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had cleared her paperwork, making her detention by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unusual.

Her lawyer, Thomas S. Brown, expressed confusion about the situation. "There may have been a wrinkle in her visa process, but it was worked out because they issued the visa," Brown told The Providence Journal. "She had a valid visa and passport. Everything should have been fine." Brown emphasized that whatever issue arose was not due to the U.S. consulate's actions.

The reasons behind Alawieh's detention remain unclear. The petition challenges the lack of explanation from authorities, as she had received all required government approvals to return to the United States. CBP has not yet provided a public statement regarding the matter.

Brown Medicine, where Alawieh works, is actively seeking additional information. Spokesperson Brian Clark said in an email, "We need to be cautious about publicly sharing personal details of an individual's situation." He confirmed that the university is aware of the incident and is monitoring developments.

Alawieh, originally from Lebanon, graduated from medical school in 2015. She completed multiple fellowships and residencies at three U.S. universities under a J-1 student visa. After accepting a role as Assistant Professor at Brown University, she transitioned to an H-1B work visa, sponsored by Brown Medicine. Her recent trip marked her first return to Lebanon in six years.

As of now, her whereabouts and legal status remain uncertain. Her legal team is working to halt the deportation and secure her release. The case has drawn attention from her employer and the broader medical community, who are calling for more transparency from immigration officials.

The situation continues to develop as lawyers, the university, and government agencies seek clarity on why a legally employed physician with approved documentation was detained at a U.S. port of entry.