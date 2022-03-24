Who is Polina Kovaleva? Russian Foreign Minister Sergie Lavrov's Stepdaughter Sanctioned by the UK

Britain has imposed fresh sanctions against some individuals and groups who have links to Kremlin. Sanctions have been also imposed against Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva. The 26-year-old currently lives in the UK at a Â£4million home in Kensington.

The sanctions are imposed against The Wagner Group mercenaries (known as 'Putin's private army), ALFA-BANK JSC (Alfa-Bank), Alrosa, (the world's largest diamond mining company based in Russia) Roman Abramovich linked billionaire Eugene Markovich Shvidler and many others.

Under the sanctions, the UK will freeze assets of all individuals and companies who are on the list and the individuals' travel will be banned to and from the UK.

Polina's Â£4.4 Million Home

Russian Foreign Minister's stepdaughter Polina now lives in an apartment, which Land Registry documents state she purchased for Â£4.4 million with no mortgage in 2016, when she was 21, in a block just off Kensington High Street, reported Daily Mail.

Polina had joined a school in Bristol and later she studied economics with politics at Loughborough University. She also completed masters in economics and strategy for business from Imperial College London.

Polina shares the apartment with a man who is believed to be her partner. Polina bought the apartment when she was 21 and her source of income till that time remains a secret.

Currently, Polina runs an investment company and his partner holds 10% stake in the company.

Polina's property has all kinds of luxurious facilities as it has a swimming pool, gym, spa, cinema, golf simulator, games room and views across Kensington and Holland Park.

Who is Polina's Mother?

Svetlana Polyakova is believed to be Polina's mother. The 51-year-old is an influential member of the Russian Foreign Ministry and she accompanies Lavrov on every foreign trip. Lavrov and Polyakova had a relationship since the 2000s.

Polyakova also maintains massive properties as she and her family own real estate in Russia and Great Britain worth about 1 billion rubles.

British sanctions against Polina aim to send a clear signal to Moscow that Kremlin-linked people will be targeted if it does not end the war in Ukraine.

Russian FM is married to philologist wife Maria and they have a 40-year-old daughter, Ekaterina, who was raised mainly in the US where he was posted as a diplomat.