When a 10-year-old makes millions, it is bound to make headlines. Pixie Curtis, the daughter of PR powerhouse Roxy Jackeno, 41, has made waves by becoming a powerhouse entrepreneur at such a tender age. Curtis is likely to be set for life before even finishing high school as far as the estimates go.

The mother-daughter duo had first launched their accessory line Pixie's Bows, followed by a toy range named Pixie's Fidgets, which sold more than $200,000 worth of products in the first month alone. The two ventures combined together are expected to make over $21 million in the next ten years, the Daily Mail reports.

"You won't need to worry; you can retire at 15 the way you're going," her mother told her daughter in a joint interview, reports The Sun.

Jackeno recalled the days when working at Mcdonald's was one of the few options for youngsters. "I never had it (entrepreneur spirit), although it was drummed into me that I had to succeed. When I was 14, I got a job at McDonald's because that's what you did back in my day. So, I guess to me the biggest thing is her drive as an entrepreneur".

Jacenko had earlier rewarded Pixie with a Mercedes-Benz GL worth $270,000 which she uses to drive her and her younger brother Hunter Curtis, 7. This time, Curtis is planning to reward her mother with an international trip and take her on a shopping spree.

"I'm going to get her some new clothes because she has no good clothes at all, and I also want to get her some real hair because she desperately needs hair extensions," Pixie told Stellar magazine.

With festival season just around the corner, the ten-year-old's Christmas list includes a new phone, skincare, a surfboard, trendy clothes, and an 'aesthetic' iPad case, per Daily Mail.

Pixie already has over 90,000 followers on Instagram and had started charging $600 per sponsored ad on the social media site. She is also an ambassador for children's cancer charity Camp Quality.