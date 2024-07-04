Who Is Penny Lane? Gerard Butler Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted Cozying Up with Stunning 29-Year-Old Sports Illustrated Model

Gerard Butler, 54, is reportedly in a new relationship with a striking model who is 25 years younger than him. Butler was seen cozying up to Sports Illustrated model Penny Lane, as they took a leisurely walk through Primrose Hill. Photos obtained by The Sun captured the couple appearing joyful as they walked, followed by moments of laughter together at a nearby pub.

Penny placed her hand on the actor's shoulder while they shared a laugh over drinks outdoors. Earlier this year, Penny was voted the Sports Illustrated Rookie of 2024. The model often posts an array of racy photos on her Instagram account and boasts a huge fan following.

In Love Again

According to her profile, Penny started her modeling career at the age of 16, facing challenges with maintaining a size zero figure under pressure. Struggling with diet restrictions and an unhealthy exercise routine, she eventually took a break from modeling to prioritize her mental and physical well-being.

She later pursued certification as a holistic health coach.

Outside of modeling, Penny indulges in outdoor activities and extreme sports like race car driving and swimming.

She also pursues acting and had a minor role in the Justice League series.

Before Penny, Gerard had a nine-year relationship with Morgan Brown, a real estate investor and interior designer.

The couple's relationship had its ups and downs since they were first linked in 2014 after being spotted on a beach date in Malibu. They parted ways in March 2021 following a previous split in August 2020.

He said at the time: "I went through a break-up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought."

Starting Afresh

However, they were later seen packing in PDA in April 2021 and again in January 2023. It remains unclear when they parted ways. MailOnline has reached out to his representatives for a statement.

Butler previously dated Romanian model Madalina Ghenea, Brandi Glanville from TRHOBH, and his Bounty Hunter co-star Jennifer Aniston.

According to movie enthusiasts, there is evident chemistry between them on screen, and they share some intimate moments in the film.

There were rumors suggesting they had a romantic involvement off-screen during filming, with a source claiming they shared kisses between scenes and spent leisure time together in Jennifer's trailer. However, Butler insisted at the time that they were just friends.

He also had a brief relationship with Jessica Biel after meeting her on the set of his film Playing For Keeps. In 2012, he reportedly told Radaronline that she was 'the one that got away'.