Who is Paula Hurd? Bill Gates Confirms Relationship with "Serious Girlfriend" Days After Regretting Divorce from Ex-Wife

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has confirmed his relationship with Paula Hurd, calling her his "serious girlfriend." In a rare public statement about his personal life, the 69-year-old philanthropist shared that they are "having fun" together.

Gates spoke about Hurd during an interview on TODAY yesterday. This marks one of his first personal disclosures since his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates.

"I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula," he said. "So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

Gates and Hurd have been spotted together at public events since 2022 but did not confirm their relationship until 2023. They have since made several appearances, including at the 2024 Olympics.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd is the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who passed away in 2019. She has been involved in philanthropy for over 20 years, focusing on education and healthcare. The couple had two daughters together.

Throughout her career, Hurd has played an active role in nonprofit fundraising. She has contributed to various initiatives supporting education, scientific research, and healthcare access.

Mentioned in Gates' Memoir

Hurd's name also appears in Gates' latest memoir, Source Code, which was published yesterday. In the book's acknowledgments, Gates credited her as one of the early readers of his manuscript.

The memoir explores Gates' early life, including his childhood and the founding years of Microsoft. It covers his journey until the late 1970s, a few years after he co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Gates Reflects on His Journey

Speaking about Source Code on TODAY, Gates reflected on his past and his upcoming milestone birthday.

"This year, I turn 70, Microsoft turns 50, and so I thought, OK, I should share what luck I had," he said. "I had amazing parents who let me explore, hike, and try new things. I was just unbelievably lucky, and that's why Microsoft ended up being so successful."

The memoir provides an inside look into Gates' early inspirations, experiences, and the factors that shaped his success.

A New Chapter for Gates

Since his divorce, Gates has remained focused on philanthropy, technology, and climate initiatives. However, his recent remarks suggest he is embracing a new chapter in his personal life.

His relationship with Hurd has drawn interest, particularly as she has been seen accompanying him to major events. Their public outings and her mention in Source Code indicate that she plays a significant role in his life.

While Gates remains one of the most influential figures in business and philanthropy, his latest revelations highlight a more personal side of his journey