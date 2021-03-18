Who is Paul Murray? Was Texas Man Hired to Assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris?

A man in his thirties has been arrested near US vice president Kamala Harris's residence, according to reports. The man identified as Paul Murray was held on charges that he carried weapons near the US naval observatory after police obtained a rifle and large quantity of ammunition and gun clips in his car. Murray's car was parked in a garage near the Washington convention center when police observed there was a large capacity ammunition feeding device inside the black Chevy Impala.

Reportedly, Murray possessed an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition and five 30-round magazines. Murray was caught after the secret service officers stopped him around noon in the Northwest section of Washington on Massachusetts Avenue just outside Kamala Harris' traditional residence outside the naval observatory.

Meanwhile, the whole incident was witnessed by former Capitol Hill staffer, Andrew Leyden, who lives near the Naval Observatory. Leyden, an ex-US Congress staff, posted a video that captured the scene, where Murray can be seen questioned by police, with a vehicle lying on the grass next to them.

Who is Paul Murray?

Paul Murray, who was detained by the U.S. Secret Service, is a 31-year-old man from San Antonio. Murray, a resident of Bryan is a Texas A&M University graduate student, however, isn't enrolled for this semester, according to the varsity.

Murray was nabbed by the police following an intelligence bulletin. Police also revealed that Murray is not a suspect in any crime or ongoing investigation.

Video Shows Paul Murray Surrounded By Police

Was Texas Man Hired to Assassinate Kamala Harris?

While it is shocking to spot a man with weapons near Harris' residence, there arises a conspiracy theory if Murray was hired to assassinate the US Vice President. There's evidence on the internet that Harris was threatened with her life earlier.

In 2020, a man had threatened to kill Harris over a note in which President Joe Biden's name was also mentioned. The man was charged with making death threats against the then US senator Harris and Biden. The man known as James Dale Reed was upset about the political situation when he threatened Harris and Biden.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Harris is not currently living at the Naval Observatory as it is undergoing renovation.