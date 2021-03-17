Demi Rose Has an Onlyfans Account? Bombshell Exposes in Hot Swimsuit on Instagram

British Bombshell Demi Rose is unstoppable when it comes to sizzling in her photoshoots. The curvaceous model cum Instagram influencer has left her fans on the social media platform crazy with a sexy photo. Demi, who has made a mark with her modelling gigs and sultry images on Instagram, shared a steamy update on her official Instagram account which has her flaunt massive cleavage in a scandalously sexy swimsuit. In the eye-popping picture, Demi Rose is seen rocking a floral bikini with a shrug over it while she soaks up the sun striking a sexy pose for the hot Instagram update.

Her fans took to the comment section of Demi's latest Instagram photo to laud her beauty and daring update, which she captioned, "Just over here becoming the best version of myself," and tagged the brand prettylittlething. One of her fans said: "I love seeing these amazing photos, you look spectacular and gorgeous," while another hailed Demi for daring to share bold pictures on social media.

The 24-year-old British modelling sensation often leaves her fans wanting for more with her sultry photos and hot videos on social media. Well this isn't the first time Demi stealing attention from social media users. She had earlier grabbed much traction for modelling shoots and figure flaunting pictures on Instagram. Demi is also referred as the British Kim Kardashian for her curvaceous and hourglass figure like that of Kim Kardashian.

Demi Rose's Latest Instagram Photo

Is Demi Rose on Onlyfans?

Demi's popularity has urged her to debut on the adult content platform by several fans. While the real Demi Rose Mawby is yet to open an Onlyfans account, there is another Demi Rose, who says, "I want to fulfil your wildest fantasies Fetish friendly Curvy & alternative," on the adult content platform.

Demi Rose Surgery

While all her fans are in awe of her curves, many others wonder how she has got that perfect butts. Is it a surgery that made butts look flawless? Well no, the diva had earlier slammed all claims of surgery and said that the secret to having a gorgeous figure is because of her genes and dedication in the gym.

Demi Rose and Rapper Tyga

While Demi has been keeping a low profile about her relationships, the bombshell was previously linked with business tycoon Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and famous rapper Tyga. They both dated for a very short period after moving on with their lives separate ways. Demi came to paparazzi's attention after being spotted with Tyga.