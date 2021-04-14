Reporter Jason Whitlock was surprised to see Twitter locking him out of his account for criticizing Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors for grifting people off their money and buying a new $1.4 million mansion in a predominantly white neighborhood.

Whitlock was naturally furious and confused about Twitter's policy and revealed that the social media giant wanted to take him off their platform for a while and used his BLM comments as a pretext to further their agenda.

On Twitter, the African-American journalist has repeatedly questioned the finances of the Black Lives Matter movement. After it was revealed that the co-founder Patrisse Khan Cullors spent a fortune in buying a new home, he went ballistic accusing the group of hoodwinking people in the name of race for their own benefits.

However, the tweets were taken down by Twitter once his account was restored and a screengrab read that the posts violated Twitter's rules against posting private information.

Also, when a user countered his claims saying Cullors bought the house because by all means she has the right to improve her lifestyle, Whitlock hit out saying she's a hypocrite for raking in money and purchasing property in an upscale locality with no black people around.

Talking to the DailyMail, Whitlock stated that Twitter is protecting the BLM movement and censoring anyone who questions their agenda and finances. ''BLM is one of Big Tech's sacred cows,'' told the DailyMail. ''I've been harping on the fraudulence and the financial grift of BLM for years. I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me.''

Conservatives slammed Twitter for locking Whitlock out of his account and users lashed out at the social media giant saying they're targeting him because he interviewed former President Donald Trump at the White House in 2020 and appeared regularly on Fox News talking to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham previously questioning BLM's finances.

Also, it is now reported that apart from buying the luxury $1.4 million mansion, Cullors was planning on a real-estate binge including purchasing four high-end homes for $3.2 million and eyed a property in the Bahamas, where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are said to have homes, and the price ranges between $5 million to $20 million.