Who is the Paris Train Station Knife Attacker? Six People Stabbed During Rush Hour; Police Arrest Man

A knife attack during rush hour at a Paris train station on Wednesday has left at least people injured. The man wielding a knife started stabbing people at random at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, the police said.

The attacker, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot and injured by the police before being arrested. The Paris police have not yet assigned a motive for the attack.

The station where the attack took place is a hub for trains that go to London and northern Europe.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord ... He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Although the police did not reveal the number of the people wounded in the attack, French broadcaster BFM TV said at least six people were injured.

