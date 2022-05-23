Man Shouting Allahu Akbar Kills Security Guard at Qatar Embassy in Paris

A security guard at the Paris embassy of Qatar has been killed in an apparent terror attack. A man screaming 'Allah Akbar' forcibly entered the Qatari embassy premises close to Champs-Ã‰lysÃ©es on Monday morning and beat the guard to death, according to reports.

The identity of the attacker is not revealed yet. According to local reports, the 40-year-old attacker was already known to the police and was taken into custody.

"I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder ... The circumstances of the death of the guard are yet to be determined precisely," the Paris prosecutor's office said, according to the Mirror.

It has been reported that the victim was a 44-year-old woman. Her identity has not been revealed yet, and the investigators have not ascertained the motive behind the attack. The prosecutors, however, have not ruled out a potential terror link.

