Who Is Pam Bondi? Trump Picks Florida AG as Attorney General Nominee after Matt Gaetz Withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump went from one Floridian to another on Thursday, revealing that Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida, would be his new pick to head the Justice Department. This announcement came just hours after Matt Gaetz, the former nominee, withdrew from consideration.

Gaetz withdrew his candidacy after it became evident that an ongoing scandal had left him without enough support for confirmation in the Senate. Trump has made clear that he wants for a disruptor in the position—someone capable of transforming the Department of Justice and advancing his agenda from the very start. And Bondi, according to the president-elect is the best person in the role.

Gaetz Out, Bondi in

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore," Trump, 78, said in a statement on Truth Social. "Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on violent criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families."

"Then, as Florida's first female attorney general, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of fentanyl overdose deaths, which have destroyed many families across our country.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Gaetz, 42, was named as Trump's choice for attorney general on November 13 but stepped aside earlier on Thursday after being unable to secure sufficient backing from Republican senators.

The former congressman had been anxiously awaiting the release of a House ethics report investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, drug use, and other violations.

Bondi, 59, made history as Florida's first female attorney general, serving from 2011 to 2019. She has also been a steadfast supporter of the 45th president for many years.

"She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!" Trump added on Truth Social.

Banking on Bondi

Bondi represented Trump at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican conventions. In 2016, she notably led the crowd in chanting "lock her up," directed at Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while in 2020, she blasted Hunter Biden for his "corrupt" foreign business dealings.

After her tenure as Florida's attorney general, Bondi joined Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial in 2020, which ended with a Senate vote along party lines to acquit him.

She also played a role in voter litigation efforts during the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

Earlier in her career, Bondi spearheaded Florida's efforts to contest former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, arguing it was unconstitutional—a challenge ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court in 2012.

Following the announcement of Trump's decision to name Bondi as his replacement, Gaetz offered praise for the choice.

"@PamBondi is a stellar selection by President Trump for Attorney General," the former lawmaker wrote on X, noting that he worked with Bondi when he served in the Florida state legislature.

"Pam and I worked closely together when she was Florida's Attorney General and I chaired Criminal Justice in the state house," Gaetz said. "She's a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans."

"She will bring the needed reforms to DOJ."