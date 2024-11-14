Matt Gaetz Resigns from Congress Almost Immediately after Trump Picks Him for Attorney General Role Leaving Republicans Shocked

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz has resigned from Congress, "effective immediately," House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday. The shock announcement comes on the same day Gaetz was appointed as attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

The House speaker said that hopes to fill now-vacant Florida 1st District seat by January 3. The resignation also comes just days ahead of a scheduled Friday vote on the release of a House Ethics Committee report concerning allegations of sexual trafficking and drug use involving the now-former congressman. Now, with Gaetz no longer in Congress, the House Ethics Committee no longer has authority over him, though the report could still be released.

Twist in the Tale

"I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately. That caught us by surprise a little bit," Johnson (R-La.) said during a press conference.

Gaetz's resignation will close the House Ethics Committee investigation launched in April 2021, which investigated allegations of sexual misconduct, drug use, improper gift acceptance, favoritism toward personal associates, and attempts to hinder government inquiries into his actions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice also investigated the Florida Republican on sex trafficking claims, though no charges were filed.

Gaetz's decision comes amid Republican doubts on whether the controversial pick to head the Justice Department could clear the Senate.

Gaetz has vehemently denied any allegations of misconduct. During his comments to reporters, Johnson said he was unsure of the current status of the ethics investigation.

"I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, 'Well, you can't have too many absences,'" the House speaker said.

"Under Florida state law, there's about an eight-week period to select and fill the vacancy. And so by [resigning] today, that allows me – I've already placed a call to [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] and said, 'Let's start the clock,'" he added.

"If we start the clock now, if you do the math, we may be able to fill that seat as early as Jan. 3, when we take the new oath of office for the new Congress," Johnson explained.

"So, Matt has done us a great service by making that decision as he did on the fly."

"We're grateful for that."

In a Strange Situation

Trump's announcement earlier in the day appointing Gaetz as his choice to lead the Justice Department surprised many and unsettled some members of Congress.

A GOP aide told The New York Post that they doubt Gaetz will be cleared for the Cabinet position by the Senate, which is led by Republicans.

In October 2023, the Florida Republican led efforts to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving him at odds with many in Congress.

In his Wednesday announcement, Trump, 78, praised Gaetz as a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney" who "distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump said of Gaetz.

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," the president-elect added.