Who Is Olivia Mojica? The $20K-A-Show Taylor Swift Impersonator Taking the Stage by Storm!

Taylor Swift, now the richest female musician, continues to break records. Her Eras Tour propelled her into the billionaire club with a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. She has surpassed Rihanna, whose fortune sits at $1.4 billion. While her impersonators are far from matching her financial success, one of them has managed to turn her tribute performances into a full-time gig.

Olivia Mojica, the lead singer of the Blank Space Tribute Band, recently shared her story on TMZ's "Swift-Tea Podcast." Mojica revealed she is earning nearly $20,000 per performance. This impressive figure has allowed her to quit her day job and focus solely on performing as a tribute to Swift. Despite her success, she remains respectful of the real Taylor Swift, emphasizing that she has no ill intentions and only seeks to honor the pop star.

Mojica made it clear that the earnings are not all hers, as the $20,000 per show is split among the band members. Still, it's a significant income for someone playing tribute to another artist. Like Swift, Mojica dreams of launching her own world tour one day.

As for whether Taylor Swift has any issues with Mojica's impersonation, Mojica expressed that there's no "bad blood" between her and the superstar. She acknowledges how easily she could be accused of copying Swift but insists that her intentions are purely to celebrate Swift's music. Mojica added that she doesn't seek anything from Swift personally and only hopes to stay on good terms with the star.

In March, Mojica shared on Instagram that Swift had added the Blank Space Tribute Band's show to her social media events page. Mojica posted a screenshot of the event listing with a caption expressing her gratitude. "I guess this means we have the mother's blessing," she wrote, thrilled that the real Taylor Swift had acknowledged their tribute act. The band's Instagram page, which launched in October 2023, also shared a reel in August to celebrate this recognition.

The Blank Space Tribute Band, based in Los Angeles, is known for recreating some of Swift's most iconic concert moments. Mojica often dons replicas of Swift's famous tour outfits, bringing the essence of the pop star to life for her fans. Their Instagram is filled with photos of their performances, showcasing Mojica's dedication to her role as a tribute artist.

While some may criticize the tribute act, others appreciate the band as a more affordable option compared to Swift's high-demand Eras Tour. The Blank Space Tribute Band continues to spread joy to Swift fans who might not be able to attend the real deal.

The band's next performance is set for October 13 at the Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California.