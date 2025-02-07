Who Is Nora Nelson? Tennessee Woman Arrested after Top Boston Attorney Joseph Donohue Is Found Brutally Stabbed to Death in His Houseboat

A 24-year-old woman has been identified as a "person of interest" in the stabbing death of a prominent Boston attorney who was found murdered on his houseboat. Joseph Donohue, 65, was found on Sunday with numerous stab wounds covering his torso and head after police conducted a welfare check at his Charlestown houseboat.

The body of one of his dogs was also found floating nearby. Nora Nelson was formally charged on Tuesday for "unrelated warrants" as officers continued their investigation into the brutal murder. The assault was so ferocious that the blade of the knife used in the attack broke off and became embedded in his skull, according to WCVB.

Grisly Murder

Divers later recovered the remaining part of the weapon from the water. Donohue's body was found wrapped in a rug and blanket, secured with duct tape, with dumbbells tied to him. Police responded to the houseboat—where Donohue lived alone with his two dogs—after his son reported not hearing from him for several days, People reported.

After finding the body, officers arrested 24-year-old Nora Nelson at the scene on unrelated warrants. Nelson was allegedly the only person present when police arrived.

On Thursday, she was officially charged with his murder. The nature of their relationship, if any, remains unclear.

Authorities have not yet revealed how the dog was killed or the whereabouts of Donohue's other pet.

As investigators examined the background of the young woman, originally from Tennessee, they found she had multiple outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents dating back to 2023.

Forensic experts from the Boston Police Department confirmed that Donohue died from multiple stab wounds and officially ruled his death a homicide.

After Donohue was identified, his family expressed their devastation, saying they were "heartbroken by this unimaginable tragedy." "Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague," they said in a statement.

"Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Motive Still Unclear

Nelson's alleged criminal past came to light after she was named a person of interest in Donohue's death, leading to her arrest on multiple unrelated warrants in Texas. In September 2023, she was charged with assaulting a person over 60 with a dangerous weapon, making criminal threats, and causing malicious property damage.

Just a month later, Nelson allegedly pushed her ex-boyfriend and damaged several items in his apartment after refusing to leave following their breakup, according to a police report.

In a separate incident, she was accused of throwing a television remote at her ex, who also claimed she owed him more than $300,000, police said.

This week, Nelson's attorneys said that she has no criminal record in Massachusetts and noted that she holds a computer science degree from the University of Maryland.

The 24-year-old's bail was set at $7,500, and her next court appearance is scheduled for March 3. The Boston Police Department continues to investigate Donohue's death and said that the case remains open and urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.