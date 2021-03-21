Who is Nischelle Turner? First Black Woman Anchor to Co-Host Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight appointed Nischelle Turner, a black woman, as its co-host for the first time. With her promotion, Turner has created history as there wasn't any Black woman ever to hold the position of a co-host of "ET." Turner will work alongside current host Kevin Frazier. "It means everything to me," Turner told Variety, expressing her feelings about the historic moment.

"Make no mistake about it: I believe and have always believed that I was the best person for the job, but it was never lost on me that it was also bigger than just me. I would be representing an underserved group of people who are finally getting a moment in the spotlight — and a well-deserved moment," she said.

Turner's promotion was announced by executive producer Erin Johnson. The first black ET co-host joins an elite group of women anchors who have earlier co-hosted the top-ranked entertainment news show. Mary Hart (who co-hosted from 1982-2011) and Nancy O'Dell ( from 2011 to 2019 are among a few women leaders who have managed to pull off the role.

Who is Nischelle Turner?

Nischelle Turner is the first black American anchor to bag the top-level post as co-host on Entertainment Tonight. She was born as Nischelle Renee Turner in Columbia, Missouri. She pursued Journalism in her graduation at the University of Missouri. The new co-host of Entertainment tonight has served as an entertainment correspondent for HLN's Showbiz Tonight and for CNN Grammys, Golden Globes, and Oscars red carpet.

Turner was also an entertainment correspondent for KNBC in Los Angeles. She is a former general assignment reporter for KTTV Fox 11 from 2004 to October 2, 2008, and worked as a sideline reporter for Fox's Sunday NFL broadcasts.

Nischelle Turner Net Worth

With all her incredible achievements, Turner is doing quite well financially. She had an estimated net worth of $500,000 and $700,000 until 2016 according to reports.

Nischelle Turner Boyfriends/ Marriage

When you are a popular figure, it is really difficult to keep away from the eyes of the public. However, Nischelle is among a few who has managed to keep her life private on and off-screen and even on social media. Nobody really knows if the newly appointed co-host of ET is in a relationship with anyone or not.