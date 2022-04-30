Who is Nina Jankowicz? Biden's Pick For Disinformation Governance Board Gets Ripped For Her 'Mary Poppins' TikTok

Nina Jankowicz, scheduled to lead the Department of Homeland Security's new Disinformation Governance Board, was ripped apart on social media after her bizarre TikTok video went viral. An adaptation to the Mary Poppins tune, Jankowicz was seen singing about 'information laundering'.

A global fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center and an author whose research has focused on disinformation, Jankowicz has been picked up by U.S. President Joe Biden to serve as executive director of the Board.

Jankowicz Targets Rudy Giuliani, TikTok Influencers

The video, which was uploaded in February 2021, Jankowicz is seen wearing a bright red top. "Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It's when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious. By saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation's origins are slightly less atrocious. It's how you hide a little, hide a little, little, little lie, it's how you hide a little, little lie, it's how you hide a little, little, little lie," she sings.

"When Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers say Covid can't cause pain. They're laundering disinfo and we really should take note. And not support their lies with our wallet, voice or vote â€“ oh!" goes the song.

Newsweek reported that Jankowicz has authored books including, How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict and How to Be a Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back.

Social Media Reacts to Jankowicz's Video

The video was widely shared by the social media users on multiple platforms. "Seems like an obvious and respectable choice to head the Ministry of Truth. The adults are back in charge folks," tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

"This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth ... She is in charge of what's truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can't get more ridiculous," wrote Clay Travis.

"@wiczipedia is nothing more than a TikTok clown, not worthy of a respect," tweeted a user while sharing the video.

"Have you seen the Nina Jankowicz misinformation TikTok? The woman is a joke, and that board will also be a joke," wrote another.

"Meet Biden's New Head Of The Ministry Of Truth, Nina Jankowicz, Who May Just Be The Most Retarded Person On TikTok," tweeted a user