Who is Nikolai Patrushev? Kremlin Insiders Say Putin to Undergo Cancer Surgery, Hand Over Power to Ex-KGB Chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly set to undergo a cancer operation and hand over powers temporarily to an ex-FSB chief, claimed Kremlin insiders. Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev could take power into his hand temporarily when Putin undergoes the medical surgery, according to insiders.

Putin, who is believed to have abdominal cancer and Parkinson's, had delayed the surgery. His operation is expected to take place before the Victory Day commemoration of Russia's World War II victory in Red Square on May 9, according to Daily Mail.

Putin's Surgery Was Scheduled For Late April

The report cited the claims from the popular Telegram channel General SVR, which says its source is a well-placed figure in the Kremlin.

Putin's operation was scheduled for a long time in late April but it has been delayed.

"Putin was recommended to undergo surgery, the date of which is being discussed and agreed upon. There seems to be no particular urgency, but it cannot be delayed either," according to General SVR.

The channel also claimed that Russia's strongman has oncology and some fresh medical issues which were identified during his recent tests.

Putin is also believed to have schizoaffective disorder, which carries symptoms of schizophrenia including hallucinations and mania.

However, despite all claims Kremlin has previously claimed that Putin has no medical issues and stressed that he is medically fit despite the fact that he used to go mysteriously absent in recent years.

"Putin has discussed that he will be undergoing medical procedures," said General SVR's source who has formerly been a high-ranking Kremlin military figure.

Patrushev Could Have Power in His Hand For Two-Three Days

The source also claimed that Putin was not agreeing to transfer power but he became ready because of the Ukraine war. He will potentially transfer power to Nikolai Patrushev to control the country and the Ukraine invasion.

Power in Patrushev's hand could last for two to three days as after that Putin is expected to be able to take control back.

But the transfer of power in Patrushev's hand is surprising in the presence of the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin. As per the constitution, Putin should transfer power to the prime minister when he is not able to perform his duties.