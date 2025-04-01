Who is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Accused of Murdering Parents and Living with their Bodies for Weeks Also Discussed Plans to Assassinate President Trump with Someone in Russia

A Wisconsin teen, Nikita Casap, has been charged with the brutal murders of his mother and stepfather, whose bodies were discovered in their Waukesha home more than two weeks after they were killed. Casap, 17, faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide following the gruesome killings, which prosecutors say were carried out in mid-February. The teenager reportedly lived with the bodies, stashing them under blankets in the home for over 12 days before his arrest.

Casap appeared in court on Thursday, where prosecutors outlined the chilling details of the crime. Waukesha County Commissioner David Herring described the charges as among the most serious in the country. "First-degree intentional homicide; the highest counts that we have, quite frankly, in our country," Herring stated in court.

The deaths of Tatiana Casap and Donald Mayer came to light after a welfare check was requested on February 28. Casap had been absent from school for two weeks, and suspicious text messages were sent from his stepfather's phone. Police arrived at the family's home to find Tatiana's body in the hallway, concealed beneath piles of clothes and blankets. She had been shot multiple times, including to the neck and abdomen. Mayer's body was found in the home's first-floor office, also with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The bodies were decomposed beyond recognition, leading authorities to use alternate methods to identify them. The victims are believed to have died around February 11, roughly 17 days before their discovery. Casap allegedly lived with the bodies for over a week, continuing to interact with people via his parents' phones, including communicating with his school and family members.

Investigators later tracked Casap to a traffic stop in Wakeeney, Kansas, where he was arrested while driving his stepfather's car. Authorities found a gun, later identified as a .357 Magnum that belonged to Mayer, along with the couple's credit cards, jewelry, and spent ammunition. Casap was also found in possession of over $10,000 in cash and goods purchased with the stolen cards.

The complaint reveals that Casap communicated with a female classmate, sending disturbing images and messages about shooting his parents. He also reportedly exchanged messages with someone in Russia about plans to assassinate President Trump and escape to Ukraine. Authorities are concerned that Casap may be a flight risk due to his communications and plans to flee the country.

In a chilling video recovered from surveillance footage, Casap was seen lighting candles near his stepfather's body while making grim remarks about seeing the "rotten body" of Mayer. Casap was initially charged with theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle following his arrest, but additional charges, including two counts of first-degree homicide, have since been filed.

Court records also show Casap's disturbing actions following the murders, including stealing his stepfather's vehicle and a firearm. His bail has been set at $1 million. Prosecutors have warned that the teen may attempt to flee, citing his communications about traveling to Ukraine.

This horrific case has stunned everyone, with authorities investigating all aspects of the crime. The motivations behind the killings remain unclear. Further investigation into Casap's behavior and communications continues. The case has raised serious concerns about the teenager's mental state, as well as the possible role of outside influences in his actions.