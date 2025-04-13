Who is Nikita Casap? US Teen Linked to Neo-Nazi Group Kills Parents in Chilling Plot to Assassinate Trump

A Wisconsin teenager is facing serious charges after allegedly killing his parents as part of a plan to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Federal court documents reveal a disturbing case involving murder, extremist ideologies, and a plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

Seventeen-year-old Nikita Casap has been charged with nine felonies in Wisconsin, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse. Casap's mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, were found shot to death in their home on February 11. Authorities believe Casap carried out the killings to gain access to money and independence for his larger plot.

Investigators discovered messages, writings, and images on Casap's phone and other belongings that outlined a plan to assassinate Trump. The material also included extremist views and discussions on building bombs and using drones for attacks. The teen is also facing three possible federal charges: attempting to assassinate the president, conspiracy, and using weapons of mass destruction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered a three-page document that appeared to serve as a manifesto. The document called for Trump's assassination to spark a revolution and "save the white race." It included photos of Adolf Hitler and violent slogans, according to the affidavit. One section read, "By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos."

Casap was first arrested in WaKeeney, Kansas, after being found with a stolen SUV belonging to his stepfather. He also had a firearm in his possession. When investigators searched the vehicle, they discovered an open safe, women's jewelry, electronic devices, about $14,000 in cash, and banking records.

Inside Casap's phone, police found disturbing content connected to the "Order of Nine Angles," described in court documents as a neo-Nazi extremist group. His phone also contained drone-related images and instructions, as well as proof he had begun purchasing explosives. Authorities believe he intended to modify a drone for an attack.

Casap also had photos of Mayer's credit and debit cards, along with login details for an online bank account. These findings suggest the teen was preparing for financial independence to execute his plans.

In March, a classmate told the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office that Casap had previously discussed wanting to kill his parents but lacked access to a gun. Later, Casap told the same classmate he would befriend someone with a firearm and steal it. According to the affidavit, Casap also claimed he was in contact with a person in Russia and that they were planning to attack the U.S. government together.

Casap's legal team has not made a public statement yet, and court records show he has not entered pleas for any of the charges. His arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

Federal and local investigators continue to examine the case, which they describe as a blend of domestic terrorism, murder, and radical ideology. Authorities are also analyzing how Casap may have connected with extremist groups online and how far his plans had progressed.

This case raises concerns about the influence of extremist materials on young people and the growing use of technology in planning violent crimes. Authorities are urging anyone with similar concerns to report suspicious activity immediately.