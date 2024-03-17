Who Is Nicole Shanahan? RFK Jr Set to Name Wealthy Attorney and Ex-Wife of Google Cofounder as Running Mate in Presidential Run: Report

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly set to name Nicole Shanahan, a California attorney and entrepreneur, as his vice-presidential running mate. Shanahan, a Democratic donor once married to Google cofounder Sergey Brin, funded Kennedy's expensive Super Bowl campaign advertisement, Mediaite reported on Saturday.

According to sources close to the campaign, Shanahan and Kennedy "align on various issues," including his stance against vaccines. She is also expected to help in channeling funds into Kennedy's challenging presidential bid and securing ballot access in all 50 states. Kennedy's decision notably excludes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom Kennedy said was considering as his vice-presidential candidate, from the November ballot.

Kennedy's First Choice

Kennedy's campaign is yet to confirm if he's made a decision, according to a New York Post report. "There has been a lot of speculation in the media about Mr. Kennedy's pick of vice presidential running mate," his campaign's press office told the outlet in a statement.

"The official announcement will be on March 26 in Oakland, CA. We hope to see you there."

Last month, Shanahan, 38, told to The New York Times that she contributed $4 million to the super PAC, American Values 2024, to finance the $7 million 30-second Super Bowl commercial.

While she claims not to be an "anti-vaxxer," Shanahan acknowledged aligning with Kennedy's persistent criticisms of vaccines. She also identifies as a progressive with a concern for children's health.

Records obtained by The Times indicate that she contributed to President Biden's campaign in 2020 and donated the maximum amount of $6,600 to Kennedy's campaign in May 2023, during his pursuit of the Democratic nomination.

Shanahan, the Bay Area attorney, was married to Google's Sergey Brin in 2018. However, they finalized their divorce last summer. Reports suggested that Shanahan was romantically involved with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which may have contributed to the end of her marriage to Brin.

Inside Shanahan's Life

Musk and Sergey Brin were longtime friends, with Musk often staying over at Brin's home, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2022. However, their relationship reportedly soured following Musk's brief involvement with Shanahan in December 2021.

Brin allegedly requested his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk's companies following this incident. Both Musk and Shanahan have denied these allegations.

In July 2022, Musk posted on X, stating, "This is total bs," in response to a user who shared the Wall Street Journal article.

"I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.

Brin filed for a dissolution of marriage from Shanahan in January 2022. The couple shares a young daughter together, as reported by People magazine.

Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat against President Biden before declaring an independent bid in October. He has repeatedly polled as the leading third-party candidate in the field, consistently garnering double-digit support behind Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Others on Kennedy's shortlist included former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who, along with Rodgers, was "at the top of his list," he told the New York Times this week.

Kennedy has been actively seeking funding to get on the ballot in every state as an independent candidate. His campaign estimates that this effort will require roughly $15 million. However, as of now, he has only qualified for the ballot in four states: Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Utah.