Who Is Nick Reiner? Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Arrested for Stabbing to Death Hollywood Legend and His Wife at Their $13.5M LA Mansion

Rob Reiner's troubled son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of the celebrated filmmaker and his wife, Michele, at their $13.5 million Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement sources on Monday.

Nick Reiner, 32, who has struggled with drug addiction and spent years moving in and out of rehab, is now behind bars, with bail set at $4 million, Page Six confirmed. The couple was allegedly killed in a horrific way after a heated argument, allegedly with Nick, which escalated into deadly violence on Sunday afternoon. Nick is presently being held on a $4 million bail bond, Los Angeles Sheriff's records show.

Mercilessly Slaying His Parents

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday night after police found that the director of "The Princess Bride" and his longtime wife had been brutally killed inside their mansion, sources said. The couple's daughter, Romy, is the one who found Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, with their throats cut at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

She later told officers that she believed a family member "should be suspect," according to TMZ.

Romy reportedly told police that she believed the family member was "dangerous."

Nick Reiner has previously spoken openly about his long struggle with addiction, which at times left him drifting in and out of homelessness.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick told People in a 2016 interview.

He once shared that his struggle began early, entering rehab for the first time at just 15 years old, and that over the years, he went through at least 17 separate treatment programs. He added: "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

Industry Heartbroken

A spokesperson for Reiner's family later confirmed that the couple had died. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they said. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

A neighbor told ABC7 that Larry David and Billy Crystal — who starred in Reiner's beloved rom-com "When Harry Met Sally" — stopped by the home separately. The neighbor said Crystal appeared deeply shaken and looked as though he was on the verge of tears before leaving.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the mansion on Chadbourne Avenue at 3:38 p.m. Within minutes of arriving, firefighters contacted LAPD officers, reporting what they described as an "ambulance death investigation."

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she was "heartbroken" by the couple's deaths, describing the loss as devastating not only for the city, but for the country as well.

"Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice," Bass said

Reiner was best known for directing some of the most beloved films of the 1980s and '90s, such as "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride", "This Is Spinal Tap," and "A Few Good Men."

He became a household name as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom "All in the Family," a role that earned him two Emmy Awards and launched his career in entertainment.