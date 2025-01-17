Who Is Nelle Diala? Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over 'Little Twerk Before Work' Viral Video, Claps Back with GoFundMe and Calls Out "Sensitivity" [Video]

A flight attendant from Alaska Airlines, Nelle Diala, has found herself at the center of controversy after posting a video of herself twerking in uniform aboard a plane. The video, shared on her TikTok account, quickly went viral, leading to her dismissal. While some supported her, many others criticized her behavior, arguing that it violated workplace ethics and professionalism.

Diala, who was fired after the video gained attention, responded by expressing frustration over her termination. In a follow-up post, she re-shared a previous video with a new caption: "Can't even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What's wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before." She added the hashtag #discriminationisreal, arguing that she was wrongfully fired.

In the viral video, Diala appeared to be having fun before her shift. However, many social media users questioned the appropriateness of her actions, pointing out that employees represent their company while in uniform. Some argued that her actions, though playful, were unprofessional and inappropriate for a work setting.

As the debate intensified online, Diala went a step further by creating a GoFundMe page, seeking financial support after what she called her "wrongful termination." In her GoFundMe description, she described the loss of her job as devastating, stating, "I never thought a single moment would cost me everything."

The situation sparked a mix of reactions. Some expressed sympathy, saying her firing was an overreaction, while others stood firm in defending the airline's decision. "Flight attendant rules are clear: while wearing your uniform, you're representing the company," one user commented. "I don't think she should be fired, but I'm sure her manager had a talk with her."

Others argued that Diala's actions were not appropriate for a professional environment. "There are strict rules about posting on social media," one person pointed out. "She knew the time and place to have fun." Another added, "I would hate to be on a plane with a flight attendant acting like that."

Despite the widespread backlash, some users felt Diala's actions were misunderstood. "She said it herself... ghetto till she dies, and she wasn't kidding," a commenter wrote. "She needs to own it. Good luck finding a new job."

The controversy over the twerking incident has triggered a broader conversation about professionalism, personal expression, and the boundaries employees must navigate in the age of social media. Diala's case has drawn attention to the growing tensions between individual freedom and corporate expectations, especially for those in customer-facing roles like flight attendants. While the internet remains divided on the matter, one thing is clear: her video has sparked an ongoing discussion about what's appropriate in the workplace and what happens when personal expression goes viral.