Who is Neil Parish? Tory MP Busted by Female Colleagues Watching Porn in UK House of Commons; Suspended

The identity of a British MP, who allegedly watched porn inside the House of Commons, has been revealed. Neil Parish, Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton, has been accused of watching porn by two female colleagues earlier this week.

The female colleagues revealed that they saw Parish looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.

Parish Could Face Expulsion From The House

Kathryn Stone, the standards commissioner, is investigating the matter. Parish could face a range of actions if he violated the code of conduct for MPs. Possible actions range from making an apology, suspension, or expulsion from the House.

"I did, but let the inquiry look at that. Of course, it's embarrassing and it's embarrassing for my wife and family and that's my main concern at the moment," Parish told BBC.

Parish has also pointed out that he would not remain MP if he is found guilty.

Sue Parish, MP's wife, termed the allegations embarrassing and claimed that Parish is a lovely person and quite a normal guy. The MP, 65, was suspended from the Tory whip on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, a female minister reported that the Tory MP was watching pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Commons chamber. Another female Tory MP tried to capture a video of Parish's action but she could not.

Who Is Neil Parish?

Parish has been an MP since 2010 and he previously also served as a Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 to 2009.

The MP had opposed the Brexit referendum in 2016 and he is also against same-sex marriage. In 2010, Parish was first elected as representative for Tiverton and Honiton and was also successfully re-elected in 2015.

He is also Environment Committee chairman and did farming in Somerset. Parish, a father of two, had left his school at 16 for managing his family's farm.