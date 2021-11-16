Who is Nathaniel Maloney? White Man Gets Arrested After Calling Black Woman the N-Word, Calling Cops on Her in Her Own Neighborhood [VIDEO]

A video of a white man shouting verbal threats and racial slurs at a black woman in Ocean Beach, California, is being widely circulated on social media.

TikTok user @hindu_lovelyy originally shared the video on the platform went viral after it was reposted on Twitter by popular Twitter user @davenewworld_2.

According to the TikToker, she was walking over to her car in her own driveway when the man ran up to her, spit on her and assaulted her while screaming racial slurs at her. She added that the attack was unprovoked and the fourth hate crime she has been a victim of in Ocean Beach over the last year.



'Call the Fâ€”king Cops, N----r!'

The video starts with the man screaming racial slurs at the woman while urging her to call the police."Somebody call the cops on this n----r!" the man is heard yelling. "Call the cops! 911 now! Call the cops, bitch. Call the cops! N----r! N----r! N----r!"

"For what?" the woman responds.

"N----r! N----r! N----r! Stupid, slutty n----r!" the man continues to taunt the woman. "Call the f--king cops, n----r!"

Moments later, the man claims to be calling the police himself.

'He Attacked Me Out of Nowhere'

"He attacked me out of nowhere," the woman can be heard telling a neighbor. "He came up to me, spit on me and hit me and has attacked me and it's on tape."

The neighbor invites the woman who is filming to come over to their house as she goes on to explain that she had recently been the victim of a sexual assault. The man continues to follow the woman while yelling out his name and address over the phone. Watch the video below:

Man Identified as Nathaniel Maloney

The man was later identified as gay San Diego resident Nathaniel Maloney. Netizens tracked downMaloney's Facebook profile and revealed a profane graphic attacking President Joe Biden as his last post. Towards the end of another clip of the incident, Maloney is seen in handcuffed being escorted by two police officers. It is not yet known what he has been charged with.

The TikTok user noted that despite there being video footage and multiple eyewitnesses, the police checked her hands for scratches or bruises to check whether she attacked Maloney.