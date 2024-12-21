Who Is Nathan Mahoney? Michigan Man Allegedly Stabbed CEO in Possible Copycat Attack linked to the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

A Michigan man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his employer, the president of Anderson Express Inc., during a staff meeting. The attack, which occurred on December 17, is being investigated as a possible "copycat" crime, linked to the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

Erik Denslow, president of Anderson Express, was attacked at the company's Michigan office. Police say Nathan Mahoney, 32, a new employee who had joined the company just weeks before, stabbed Denslow in the side during the meeting. The stabbing took place at around 9:30 a.m., shortly after Mahoney briefly left the room.

Mahoney returned about 10 minutes later, approached Denslow, and allegedly attacked him. After the assault, Mahoney fled the scene but was caught by police just 15 minutes later.

Denslow was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. Authorities report that he remains in serious but stable condition.

The motive for the attack is still unclear. Fruitport Township Police Deputy Chief Greg Poulson suggested that the incident could be a "copycat" crime, referencing the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Poulson added that investigators are reviewing Mahoney's social media to search for clues about his intentions.

Mahoney has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing from the scene. He is currently being held in the Muskegon County Jail with a bond set at $501,000.

Anderson Express, a company that serves the automotive and defense sectors, expressed shock at the incident. A company spokesperson stated that they are focused on supporting Denslow's recovery and assisting employees affected by the assault.

Denslow, who became president of Anderson Express in 2022, is expected to recover fully. The company has not provided additional comments at this time.

This attack follows the tragic murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, who was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4. Police arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, in connection with Thompson's death. Authorities are still investigating whether Mahoney's actions were in any way inspired by the high-profile murder.

This shocking event has raised concerns about the possibility of workplace violence and its connection to recent high-profile crimes. Investigators continue to work to uncover the motive behind the attack and to determine if there is any link to the recent tragedies in the corporate world.