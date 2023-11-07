Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has started a hunger strike because she is not allowed to go to the hospital for necessary medical treatment. Her family is worried about her health because she refused to eat starting on Monday local time.

Who is Narges Mohammadi?

Narges Mohammadi is someone who fights for the rights of people in Iran. She is in trouble with the government because she speaks up for women's rights and has been put in prison multiple times. She was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

She has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison and has been banned from seeing her husband and children. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized her brave struggle and the hundreds of thousands of people who demonstrated against the theocratic regimes' policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women.

Why is She on Hunger Strike?

Narges Mohammadi needs urgent medical help, but the prison won't let her go to the hospital. Her family says it's because she didn't want to cover her hair with a headscarf. They believe she urgently needs care for her heart and lungs. Narges Mohammadi is protesting against rules in Iran that force women to wear the hijab, a head covering. She is also speaking out against the Iranian government for not giving proper medical care to sick prisoners.

Iran Hijab Protests and Mahsa Amini's Death

There is growing concern over Iran's strict hijab rules. A young woman, Mahsa Amini, died while in custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf in a way the authorities didn't like. Recently, a 16-year-old girl, Armita Geravand, died following an incident with police because of not wearing her hijab correctly on the Tehran Metro.

Narges Mohammadi's hunger strike is an effort to bring attention to these issues. People are worried about her health and want her to receive the medical care she needs. The Nobel Peace Prize committee and others are asking the Iranian government to help her and other women in similar situations.