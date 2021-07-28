Who is Nala Ray? Pastor's Daughter Leaves Church to Become Porn Star Selling NFSW Videos on OnlyFans

A former pastor's daughter has followed in the footsteps of bisexual-pastor-turned OnlyFans model Nikole Mitchell to leave church life and earn millions selling nudes on the X-rated site OnlyFans.

Nala Ray, 23, a Christian, was raised in a strict family in Illinois. Ray, who is now a porn star, has revealed how she left the Church community to become to work in adult entertainment.

Ray claims she has known that she wanted to venture into the adult industry ever since she was a teenager. The new porn star has already made over $1 million by selling explicit photos and videos on the X-rated platform.

The young OnlyFans stripper casts, directs, and stars in porn videos that she posts on the subscription-based service platform. Unlike many OnlyFans models, ray has no regrets leaving her former lifestyle and native place behind to become a stripper for the X-rated site.

Who is Nala Ray?

Nala Ray is the daughter of an ex-church pastor. She currently lives in Los Angeles and is earning $283,956.46 (£240k) per month by selling porn videos.

"My upbringing was very strict. I am the middle child of five kids. We were all home-schooled, read the Bible daily, and attended Baptist church every Sunday," Nala Ray said further adding that her father bought a church in Illinois when she was a teenager and that her family moved to live there and created a church community.

"The church dominated the day-to-day and as a pastor family I felt pressure to be a role model," ex-church pastor's daughter cum OnlyFans stripper Ray said. Meanwhile, Ray is attracting more followers day by day as she promoted her Twitter account with her catchy tagline, "My ONLYFANS is FREE." Ray's Twitter account that goes by @Fitnessnala also says "Gentlemen may prefer blondes but it takes a real man to handle a redhead."

Nala OnlyFans

Nala Ray has posted over 800 exclusive videos and photos on the X-rated OnlyFans as of July 27, 2021. She has racked up over 600,000 likes and views with her exclusive content on the subscription service platform.

The stripper is currently allowing her fans to get access to her exclusive content via subscription. Fans can watch Ray's X-rated videos round the year for an affordable rate, which is $59.33 at a 45% discount for 12 months.

Moreover, Ray has left little to the imagination of her fans with her OnlyFans cover photo which revealed much of her private body parts.