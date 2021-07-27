Vanessa Hudgens Scorching Photo in Thigh-High Black Slit Dress Takes Instagram By Storm

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as the princess in the Netflix Princess Switch series, has left fans mesmerised in a stunning outfit she wore to the Filming Italy festival. Hudgens looked like a million-dollar in eye-popping pictures where she donned a sexy black thigh-high slit dress and accessorized it with a necklace, a pair of earrings, a ring on her middle finger and contrast stilettos. The Netflix star kept it simple yet looked glamorous in the sizzling photo that had garnered much attention from fans worldwide.

Well, Hudgens leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing her fans with sultry updates. Sharing the series of sexy photos on her official Instagram handle, Hudgens captioned, "Big fan of Italian film festivals? ME" The photo has grabbed as many as 903,324 likes and views so far and still counting.

Fans took to their Instagram accounts to share their comments on Hudgens' latest photo update. "Girl, you have done it AGAIN!" actress cum singer Hailey Kilgore wrote while other social media fans were just speechless and shared lots of fire and heart emojis to express their feelings about the sultry photo.

Moreover, the High School Musical actress is living the dreamiest summer as she recently posted bikini pics to prove it. In her bikini snaps, the diva rocked a BlackBoughSwim's 'Groovy Garden' matching bright floral-print bikini swimsuit. Hudgens flaunted her insane toned abs in the revealing outfit which she accessorized with a silky bandana, summer shades, and layered necklaces.

Vanessa Hudgens Nude Photo Leak

The Hollywood star once fell prey to revenge porn online. In 2007, stolen photos of Hudgens were uploaded online, and one photo showed Hudgens posing in revealing lingerie while another showed her naked. However, her publicist released an official statement claiming that the photos were taken privately and it was unfortunate they got leaked on the Internet.

Again in August 2009, another set of Hudgens' topless photos appeared online, however, her representatives didn't make any comment. But her lawyers requested the topless pictures be removed from the internet.

Vanessa Hudgens Films

Hudgens, 32, rose to fame after playing the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical drama series (2006–2008), which brought her significant Hollywood success. She went on to feature in several movies some of which includes - Thirteen (2003), Journey To The Mysterious Island (2012), The Frozen Ground (2013), Freaks of Nature (2015), Dog Days (2018) and the latest My Little Pony: A New Generation, which is an upcoming computer-animated fantasy comedy film directed by Robert Cullen and Jose Ucha set to release this year.