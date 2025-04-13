Who Is 'Mr. Satan'? Meet Shawn Monper- Butler Man Arrested After Vowing to Kill Trump and Musk in 'Revolution 2.0'

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after federal authorities say he posted repeated online threats to assassinate former President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and multiple government officials. The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Monper from Butler Township on Friday, April 11.

According to court documents, Monper used the YouTube username "Mr Satan" to publish several alarming posts between January 15 and April 5, 2025. One of his most direct threats came during a livestream of Trump's speech to Congress on March 4, where he wrote, "I'm going to assassinate him myself." That comment, among others, prompted federal agents to investigate.

Monper is currently in custody and facing four federal charges related to threats against government officials and attempts to incite violence. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 14 in Pennsylvania.

Authorities began tracking Monper after receiving a tip about the violent and explicit language he used online. The FBI's National Threat Operations Section received the report on April 8. Investigators quickly connected the threatening posts to Monper's location.

As agents reviewed Monper's social media activity, they discovered a disturbing pattern. In February, he wrote that he had been "buying several guns" and "stocking up on ammo" ever since Trump returned to office. Monper described his intentions as part of what he called "American Revolution 2.0," urging violence against political figures and law enforcement.

In one chilling post from February 17, Monper wrote: "We just need to start killing people — Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way." He claimed these acts would be justified as part of a broader uprising.

The FBI found that Monper had legally obtained a firearms license shortly after Trump's re-election. Investigators are now looking into his stockpile of weapons and ammunition. Authorities believe the threats were not just online bluster, but part of a growing and dangerous intent to act.

Monper's hometown of Butler was also the site of a real-life assassination attempt against Trump on July 13, 2025. During that rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots at Trump from a rooftop with an AR-15–style rifle. One bullet grazed Trump's ear. One man in the crowd, Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two others were badly hurt. The incident heightened security around Trump and increased attention on politically motivated violence.

Federal prosecutors say Monper also targeted other agencies. His posts included threats against officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal entities. He referred to these individuals as enemies of the people, echoing violent rhetoric seen in extremist circles.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a firm response. "Whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will act swiftly. We will find, arrest, and prosecute suspects to the fullest extent of the law," she said in a public statement.

Bondi also praised the efforts of federal agents and local law enforcement. "I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats."

While Monper has not yet entered a plea, officials say the evidence gathered from his online posts and firearm purchases point to a credible and growing danger. His online comments suggest he viewed himself as part of a larger cause and believed violence was a necessary step.

The case highlights the growing concern over domestic threats stemming from political grievances. It also comes amid rising tensions in the country's political landscape, especially as the next presidential election draws near.

The Justice Department is continuing to investigate whether Monper had any accomplices or if his actions were influenced by known extremist groups. As of now, no additional arrests have been made.

Monper remains in federal custody. The court will determine whether he will be granted bail during the upcoming detention hearing. For now, officials say the arrest may have prevented a potential tragedy.