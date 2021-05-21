Who is Monica Sherrod? Netizens Believe Cash Gernon's Caretaker Paid Darriynn Brown to Kill 4-Year-Old as Revenge on Father

In the aftermath of the shocking kidnapping and murder of Texas toddler Cash Gernon, the internet has been rife with speculation surrounding the motive behind the heinous crime.

Cash and his twin brother Carter Gernon were in the care of their father's ex-girlfriend, Monica Sherrod, when on Saturday, a suspect identified as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, broke into their Dallas home and abducted Cash from his cot hours before he was found dead. Brown was charged with kidnapping and burglary after he was captured on surveillance footage snatching Cash at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Two hours later, at about 7 a.m. Brown was captured on camera a second time as he returned to the room to kidnap Carter but fled after being spooked by a sound.

At about 11 a.m. Cash was reported missing from the home by Sherrod. However, just hours earlier a woman on her morning walk found a boy's body in a pool of blood on a residential street about eight blocks away from the house. The boy, who had suffered multiple wounds from "an edged weapon," was later identified as Cash.

Brown has not yet been charged with murder but the internet is convinced that a bigger conspiracy is at play and Sherrod is the alleged "mastermind" behind it.

Brown went to School with Sherrod's 18-Year-Old Son

Sherrod lives on the 7500 block of Florina Parway, at Mountain Creek, Dallas, from where Cash was taken. She and her children, including an 18-year-old son who went to school with Brown, were allegedly asleep when the suspect broke into their home and kidnapped Cash.

She was the one who identified the suspect from the video footage. She initially told investigators that the family knew Brown as a friend of her oldest son, Kamron Mori, but Mori later claimed that they are just acquaintances.



Twins' Father Left Them in Sherrod's Care

Cash and Carter's father, Trevor Gernon, was dating Sherrod and had moved into her home with his two sons as he had custody of the kids. However, in March, Trevor suddenly fled after getting into legal troubles and has not been heard from or seen ever since.Sherrod then began raising the twins as her own children.

Carter has since been reunited with his biological mother Melinda Seagroves, who told news outlets she had been searching for the boys "for an extended amount of time." She believed they were with their father and had no idea he had left them with Sherrod.

Sherrod's Drug Possession Charges

According to Montgomery County Police records, Sherrod was arrested for driving without a license during a traffic stop for speeding in February 2019. During her arrest, the officer found a syringe with methamphetamine in her purse. She was later charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Cash's aunt, Sherrod has been trying to "gain financially" from Cash's death.



Netizens Believe Sherrod was Involved in Cash's Murder

Sherrod had no idea that Brown had kidnapped the boy in her care up until late in the day. She told news outlets that Cash would usually come and wake her up but when he didn't do so that morning, she went to the bedroom and realized that he was missing. She reported him missing at around 11 a.m.

Twitter is now swirling with speculation with users alleging Sherrod may have had something to do with the child's murder.

"Police better be investigating Monica Sherrod," wrote one user. "Those weren't even her kids. I bet you she paid that man to kill them as revenge against her ex for dumping them on her. Hell they might want to look into where he is."

"Something tells me the lady who the twins was staying with, Monica Sherrod, was the mastermind behind all this," commented another.

Here are some of the other reactions: