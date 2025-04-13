Who Is Monica Sementilli? Wife of Celebrity Stylist Found Guilty in Brutal Murder Plot with Adult Movie Star Lover

The wife of a well-known celebrity hairstylist broke down in tears as she was found guilty of plotting her husband's brutal murder with her secret lover, a former porn actor. The motive: a $1.6 million life insurance payout.

Monica Sementilli was convicted on Friday of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. After three days of deliberation, the Los Angeles jury delivered a verdict that closed a chilling chapter in a case that stunned Hollywood.

Her husband, 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli, was a respected figure in the beauty industry. Known for his work on stars like Jennifer Lopez and Russell Crowe, Fabio was stabbed to death in the backyard of his Woodland Hills home on January 23, 2017.

"This was a cold and calculated crime motivated by greed and betrayal," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "Today's verdict ensures that those responsible will be held accountable. Our thoughts remain with Fabio's family."

Monica sobbed in court as the verdict was read. She is the third person convicted in connection with the murder.

Robert Louis Baker, Monica's lover and a registered sex offender, admitted earlier this year to carrying out the killing. He stabbed Fabio in the neck and torso while another accomplice, Christopher Austin, held the victim down.

Baker, who met Monica at a local gym where he worked as a racquetball coach, fled the scene in Fabio's Porsche. The car was later found abandoned miles away. Monica and the couple's daughter discovered Fabio's body shortly after the attack.

Austin, a former parole officer, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder. Baker and Monica now face life sentences without the possibility of parole. Monica is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Prosecutors argued that Monica was the "mastermind" of the deadly plan. They say she unlocked the back door for the killers and hoped to avoid divorce while collecting her husband's life insurance. She has denied involvement.

Baker claimed Monica had "nothing to do with it," but investigators presented text messages and evidence suggesting otherwise. According to authorities, Monica and Baker were careful in covering their tracks — but not careful enough.

"This team of prosecutors and detectives spent eight years putting this puzzle together," Hochman said. "They worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim's family."

Fabio Sementilli, an executive at Wella and a favorite among celebrities, had a long and celebrated career. His sudden death shocked the hairstyling and entertainment communities.

The sentencing will take place at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Despite Monica's tears in court, prosecutors say she showed no remorse over the years and maintained her innocence throughout. The jury saw it differently.

The verdict brings some closure to Fabio's loved ones who have waited years for justice. Still, the story remains a haunting example of how love, greed, and betrayal can lead to a gruesome end.