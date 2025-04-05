Who Is Mohammed Awad? IDF Kills Hamas Terrorist Behind Bibas Family Murder and U.S. Hostage Deaths

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had killed a top terrorist linked to the October 7, 2023, massacre at Nir Oz kibbutz. Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist group, was eliminated in a targeted operation, according to the IDF.

Awad was accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping and murder of Israeli mother Shiri Bibas and her two sons—10-month-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel. The family's tragic capture made global headlines after images showed Shiri holding her sons during the attack.

The IDF stated that Awad was "likely personally involved" in their deaths.

In addition to the Bibas family, Awad was linked to the abductions and killings of American citizens Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai. He was also involved in the capture of Thai nationals during the same assault.

According to an IDF statement issued with the Israel Securities Authority, Awad had led several attacks on Nir Oz and was actively recruiting terrorists in the West Bank and within Israel. He used these recruits to plan and carry out attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces.

Nir Oz was one of the hardest-hit communities during the October 7 assault, where Hamas-led forces launched a brutal surprise attack from Gaza. Dozens were killed, and many taken hostage, including the Bibas family.

Shiri's husband, Yarden, was also captured but by Hamas. He was separated from his family and held in a different location. Yarden was released after 15 months of captivity in January 2025. The bodies of Shiri and her two children were returned a month later in February.

Following their release, Israel conducted forensic tests which showed the mother and sons were murdered in cold blood by November 2023. Hamas had earlier forced Yarden to appear in a propaganda video, where another hostage told him that his family had died in an Israeli airstrike. Israel firmly denied that claim, saying there was no evidence to support it.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson at the time, said in February that the terrorists killed the two children with their bare hands. He described the act as "horrific" and accused the terrorists of trying to hide their crimes.

Awad's death brings a grim chapter closer to justice. His role extended beyond just one attack. He had long been involved in organizing assaults and spreading terror across the region. His elimination removes a high-ranking threat, the IDF said.

The military did not provide details on how or where Awad was killed, only confirming that he was "struck and eliminated" in a recent operation.

The Palestinian Mujahideen group, to which Awad belonged, is recognized by Israel as a terrorist organization. It has collaborated with Hamas and other militant factions in carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.

The kidnapping and killing of the Bibas family deeply shocked the Israeli public and drew worldwide attention. The image of Shiri clinging to her sons became a symbol of the October 7 tragedy.

The return of their bodies in February brought closure to some but left many asking why such brutality was possible. With Awad now dead, the IDF says it has taken one step toward justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into other senior operatives involved in the October 7 attacks. Israel has vowed to track down those responsible, no matter how long it takes.