A 14-year-old girl was sentenced to seven years in juvenile detention for her involvement in the carjacking and murder of a 66-year-old Uber Eats Driver in Washington, D.C..

The teenage girl was 13 when she and another 15-year-old girl attempted to carjack Mohammad Anwar on March 23, leading to his death. The girl had pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge and will be released from custody when she turns 21.

The carjacking and Anwar's death was captured on camera by a bystander. The video shows a struggle between the girls and Anwar in the car before the girls used a stun gun on Anwar, according to the police. The girls are inside while Anwar is seen clinging to the vehicle from the driver's side.

"This is my car," Anwar can be heard saying moments before the girls take off with him hanging on to the vehicle. The car turns a corner before a screeching sound and a loud crash is heard. The bystander immediately runs to the spot to find the car crashed into parked vehicles and a metal rack causing the car to flip on the driver's side.

Anwar, whose lifeless body can be seen lying on the sidewalk, was ejected from the vehicle and later declared dead while the two teens were pulled out of the mangled car by National Guards nearby. Watch the video below (WARNING: the video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised)

The 15-year-old girl who was involved in the carjacking, received the same sentence last month. Anwar's relatives told the judge during her June 4 sentencing that he was a family man with a kind heart who worked in Kuwait for many years to support his family in Pakistan before they were finally able to move to the United States to chase the American Dream.

His daughter also pointed out during the sentencing hearing that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was "failed by the law in this city."

Anwar immigrated to the US from Pakistan in 2014, and worked food delivery gigs to support his wife, children, and four grandchildren. A GoFundMe set up for Anwar's family amassed over a million dollars in donations before the two girls were sentenced.