Who Is Miranda Corsette? Florida Teen Lured Online, Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten, and Dismembered by a Man She Met Online

A tragic case has emerged in Florida involving the abduction and murder of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette. Authorities say she was lured by a man she met through a social media app and later killed. Investigators believe she was beaten, dismembered, and her remains discarded.

Corsette was reported missing to the Gulfport Police Department on February 24. Soon after, a witness contacted St. Petersburg police with information about what they believed was a kidnapping and homicide involving the missing teen. The case has now turned into a murder investigation, with two suspects in custody.

Miranda Corsette's Disappearance

Few details have been released about Corsette's personal life. However, her cousin, Denean Wetton, wrote on Facebook that the Gulfport Police Department was not providing much help due to Corsette's troubled past. Wetton claimed that Corsette had struggled with mental health issues and feared that she was being "exploited, groomed, and trafficked."

Corsette's disappearance raised alarms among her family members, who pleaded for authorities to take her case seriously. Eventually, investigators uncovered disturbing details about what happened after she met 35-year-old Steven Gress online.

Lured Through Social Media

St. Petersburg police released a statement detailing Corsette's interactions with Gress. Investigators say she first met him through a social media app and arranged to meet in person on February 14.

After spending time at Gress's home, she returned to her own residence. However, the next day, she went back to his duplex at 2708 27th Ave. N.

Police say that during her stay, Corsette was living with Gress and his 37-year-old partner, Michelle Brandes. She remained at their home for nearly a week before a violent incident occurred.

A Deadly Encounter

According to investigators, on February 20, an argument broke out between Corsette and the two adults. During the dispute, Corsette was allegedly beaten. Police believe she was murdered sometime between February 20 and February 24.

Authorities say that after she was killed, Gress transported her body to a home in Largo. Evidence at the property suggests that she was dismembered before her remains were moved again.

Body Disposal and Search Efforts

After allegedly cutting up Corsette's body, Gress drove to Hillsborough County, where police believe he disposed of her remains in a dumpster at 2893 14th Ave. S.E., Ruskin.

Detectives have since located the dumpster and are working to recover her remains. The search is ongoing, and authorities are combing through evidence to piece together the final hours of Corsette's life.

Arrests and Criminal Charges

Following the investigation, police arrested both Gress and Brandes. Brandes later turned herself in and was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Gress was also arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. Authorities believe he played a central role in Corsette's death and disposal of her body.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are continuing their investigation, with the possibility of additional charges being filed. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward as they work to bring justice to Corsette and her grieving family.

This case has raised concerns about online safety, particularly the dangers young people face when interacting with strangers on social media. Law enforcement officials are urging parents to monitor their children's online activity and educate them about the risks associated with meeting people they do not know in person.

As detectives continue their search, Corsette's family is left mourning the loss of a young girl whose life was cut short in a brutal and heartbreaking manner. Authorities are committed to ensuring that those responsible face the full weight of the law.