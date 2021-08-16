Who is Miles Routledge? British Adventure Seeker Holidaying in Afghanistan 'Fully Prepared to Die'

A reckless British student who flew to Afghanistan for a holiday after googling 'world's most dangerous countries to visit' is currently stranded in a safe house in Kabul after Taliban's takeover of the capital.

The student named Miles Routledge, 22, thought visiting Afghanistan ''would be fine'' despite the ongoing turmoil as he assumed the country will not fall into the hands of the Taliban within a month and was under the impression that his worst case scenario might be getting sick from food poisoning.

Miles, who is a student of physics, says his Catholic faith is helping him get through this traumatic experience and revealed that he was fully prepared for death. ''I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after,'' he said on Facebook and stated that in case he dies, he would ''die happy and religious and proud.''

''I'd seen videos on YouTube of people going. I thought maybe the worst case would be food poisoning,'' said Miles told The Spectator from his safe house in Kabul where he's currently in hiding. The location of his hideout is undisclosed due to security reasons.

Miles has been regularly sharing updates about his being on his Facebook handle and revealed he's unable to fall asleep peacefully as he's seen too many dead people already. ''I'm struggling to stand and keep down water, I don't think I'll sleep tonight, I've seen too many dead people,'' he said in a video he uploaded on the social media platform.

Miles revealed that he thought to visit Afghanistan so he could experience ''a weird country'' and also wanted his visit to be ''a little charity'' and give back something to the people.

''I just wanted this whole thing to be a little charity thing where I can explore a weird country but I've mentally broken down,'' he said on Facebook. ''I'm not sure what's going on right now, my face in the mirror doesn't look right. I slapped myself and did some breathing, back to normal.''

Miles revealed he has spoken to a handful of journalists back home and is working towards getting back home as quickly and safely as possible.