Who is Michelle Jacoby? NJ School Aide, Band Director Arrested for Having Sexual Relaitonship with Student

A 27-year-old teacher's aide has been accused of sexually assaulting a high school student multiple times over a two-year span starting when he was a freshman.

Michelle Jacoby, of Riverside, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, as reported by New Jersey 101.5.

Jacoby Allegedly Had Sex with the Student at Her Home Over a 2-Year Period

The Riverside High School educator was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A probable cause statement says Jacoby "admitted she knew the relationship was inappropriate, due to her position, but engaged in the relationship anyway." The current age of the student and other details were withheld by police citing privacy concerns.

The investigation began after the student disclosed the relationship to a teacher - and the BCPO Special Victims Unit was contacted. Investigators found the relationship, which has since ended, involved multiple encounters â€” most of them at Jacoby's home â€” over a two-year period beginning when the student was a 14-year-old freshman.

Riverside Superintendent Confirms Jacoby's Suspension, Says Alleged Assault Took Place Few Years Ago



Riverside Superintendent Michael Adams said that Jacoby, who also serves as the Riverside High School marching band director, has since been suspended and the accusation against Jacoby involved actions "from a few years ago."

"The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount," Adams said in a written statement to the school community. "Therefore, I want to assure you that based on the information shared with me regarding this specific allegation from a few years ago, there is no current safety concern for our staff or students."

Back in March, the Riverside Township Board of Education approved an unpaid leave of absence request from Jacoby for March 10 through April 21, according to board minutes. She was released Wednesday, following an appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.