Who Is Michael Joseph Branham? Scarlett Johansson's Alleged Stalker Arrested After Bomb Threat to 'SNL'

A man accused of stalking actress Scarlett Johansson has been arrested in New York after allegedly threatening to bomb the audience of Saturday Night Live. The threat was reportedly sent via text and specifically targeted the NBC show, where Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, works as a co-anchor and writer.

Michael Joseph Branham, 48, was taken into custody in Manhattan on Wednesday. Authorities say Branham sent a chilling message that read, "THE NEXT TIME YOU HERE [sic] FROM ME I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AUDIENCE." The message prompted an immediate law enforcement response.

NBC Universal's global security team and staff at 30 Rockefeller Plaza reported the threat to the NYPD's Midtown North Precinct. Branham, who reportedly has four outstanding warrants in Kentucky, was quickly tracked and arrested in New York. Prosecutors allege he is obsessed with Johansson and acted alone. He was charged with felony counts, including making terroristic threats and false reporting. The court set bail at $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond.

Branham, who has the name "Scarlett" tattooed on his torso inside a heart, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday. He has two daughters, aged 5 and 18, and has shown concerning online behavior for years. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he has often referred to Johansson as his fiancée and claimed she bought him a car. He has also posted multiple bizarre declarations of love to the actress.

In one post from November 2023, Branham wrote, "I still have not cheated on you no matter what the brain interface people tell you in the air waves!!! I love you honey I'm waiting for you still in Hollywood." Law enforcement says these are signs of delusional obsession.

Branham's public defender, Jamie Niskanen-Singer from Legal Aid, requested the court to lower the bail. The lawyer claimed that Branham may have been tricked by online scammers posing as Johansson. He told the judge that the threatening messages might have been sent by someone else who had access to Branham's account or phone.

"He may have been hacked, your honour. It's very possible here that there is someone that is setting him up," the lawyer argued. He also pointed out that Branham has no history of using weapons and was never found with explosives.

Judge Janet McDonnell was not convinced. "Let's remember why we're here," she said. "We're here because he threatened to bomb Saturday Night Live, which is a violent bail-qualifying offense." The judge denied the bail reduction request and issued protective orders for both Johansson and Jost.

The defense objected to the protection orders. Niskanen-Singer argued that Johansson was not a direct victim or a witness. "She did not see it, she did not hear it, she did not report it," he said. But the judge upheld the orders, citing the seriousness of the threats.

Johansson previously sought legal protection against Branham. In late 2023, he allegedly showed up at her home in Los Angeles. She claimed in court that he had been harassing her for over a year. He also made bizarre claims on social media, including that he was the father of one of her children. However, a California court dismissed her restraining order request in April 2024 because her legal team was unable to serve Branham the necessary court documents.

Branham remains in custody as the investigation continues.