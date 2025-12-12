Who Is Mia Sorety? OnlyFans Model Claims Fired Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Slid Into Her DMs as It Is Revealed He Once Attended Diddy's Party

An OnlyFans model has come forward and claimed that former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore had "slid into" her DMs. This comes as new details reveal that the disgraced coach follows dozens of other OnlyFans and Instagram models — and even once showed up at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 39-year-old coach — who had a $30 million contract and was arrested on assault accusations just hours after being fired for an "inappropriate relationship" — had reportedly been sending several flirty messages to "fitness influencer" Mia Sorety, she claimed. "i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model," Sorety tweeted Wednesday.

Dirty Secret Out

"[She is] one of the many women he had such exchanges with," sports podcast host, Justin Spiro, tweeted — as others pointed out his sexually charged online history. "look at Cherrone Moore's following list on instagram. The dude follows hundreds of college girls, only fan models, & female reporters/anchors. It's crazy & obvious the dude is a cheater," X user @Shea tweeted.

"He absolutely was," Sorety — who boasts a whopping 1.7 million followers on Instagram — replied.

The 39-year-old coach also follows an account called Michellelovesfootball, known for posting sultry, cleavage-heavy bikini shots, as well as other swimsuit models like Fitbyjeannie.

In addition, Moore once attended one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' flashy, celebrity-filled Kentucky Derby parties back in May 2018, according to a tweet he shared at the time.

The Diddy Connection

"What a great week in Paris ! Such a blessing to be apart of the Michigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities ! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop," he wrote on May 4, 2018.

Moore had attended the event at the Louisville Palace hotel, where guests enjoyed themed VIP lounges, specialty cocktails, and even a private performance by Diddy that went on until 4 a.m.

At the time, the party was just seen as one of Diddy's lavish gatherings — before his infamous "White Parties" later became associated with drug use, wild orgies, and accusations of sexual abuse.

ESPN reported that the once highly respected football coach had been "acting strange" in the days leading up to his sudden dismissal on Wednesday for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore — a married father of three girls — was arrested by Pittsfield Township police shortly after 4 p.m. that same day.