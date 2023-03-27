Who Is MC Pipokinha? Brazilian Singer Who Was Caught on Camera Receiving Oral Sex on Stage to Release Sex Tape with Fellow Artist

A Brazilian singer who was filmed receiving oral sex while performing on stage has announced that she will be releasing a sex tape with a fellow artist. MC Pipokinha, whose real name is Doroth Helena de Sousa Alves, multiplies her musical income by flagging on an OnlyFans-like website for the equivalent of almost $5 a month.

According to a report in the Daily Star, an acquaintance has now claimed that a sex tape involving the Pipokinha and a co-artist will be released after raunchy videos of the controversial singer enticing two cats to lick her nipples surfaced. However, this really will be exciting for her fans.

Raunchier Than Expected

During a recent performance, MC Lan, a fellow musician, announced that the sex tape involving MC Pipokinha would be made available on Twitter, Xvideos, Privacy, and OnlyFans.

"A clip is coming, which is... how can I explain? Ever heard of 'sextape' ? I'm sorry to tell you this, but in this clip, me and the person in the clip are having sex naked. And this clip is from MC Lan and Pipokinha," he said onstage.

A short while after the announcement, MC Pipokinha posted a video on TikTok of him and MC Lan in bed, leaving her fans shocked. However, her followers are now expecting more.

The singer recently disgusted the public by engaging in oral sex with a fan on stage and pretending to be a child in a video while sucking on a pacifier and wearing indecent clothing.

Also, she was forced to issue a public apology after criticizing the salaries of teachers when performing in her native country.

Wild Imagination for Her Fans

The 24-year-old PC Pipokinha's actions have led to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil opening an investigation into her for alleged zoophilia, on the suggestion of Brazilian MP Matheus Araujo Laiola.

"We have just notified the Federal Police and the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate the crime of mistreatment (zoophilia) practiced by this person!" the MP had said at that time.

In yet another video the sex siren can be seen standing in front of a bathroom mirror in a bra while the same person places his hand over her face when she caresses, kisses, and cuddles up with a man in bed.

PC Pipokinha has enraged people all across the world since her ascent to popularity.

"Everything I see about this woman is against my will," one social media user wrote.

"Every time I see something about this woman, I want to unsee it," wrote another user. Yet, the performer continues to enjoy popularity with her raunchy acts on and off stage.