Windows were smashed and a trail of destruction was left behind as a massive number of supporters of the outgoing US President Donald Trump forcefully entered the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday, January 6. Soon after the violent incident which shocked not only the Americans but also the entire world, many top White House officials resigned, including first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff.

According to the reports, while four White House staff members have already tendered their resignations, more are considering the same and some resignations are expected in the next 24 hours.

Resignation After Riot at Capitol

Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger resigned after Stephanie Grisham resigned as chief of staff to Melania Trump after the violent incident at the Capitol.

Grisham, who spent a year as White House press secretary before becoming chief of staff to the first lady, said in a statement: "I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration."

She did not say what prompted the move, but according to reports, the violence at the US Capitol was the reason behind her decision. Grisham was one of Trump's longest-serving aides. She joined the campaign in 2015.

Rickie Niceta, the White House social secretary, and Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary, have resigned from their respective positions.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," said Matthews.

Several of Trump's top national security aides, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien, are reportedly considering resigning, according to multiple sources familiar with their thinking.

"I just spoke with Vice President Pence. He is a genuinely fine and decent man. He exhibited courage today as he did at the Capitol on 9/11 as a Congressman. I am proud to serve with him," O'Brien said earlier.

As per the current reports, Chris Liddell, the deputy chief of staff is also considering resigning. Maggie Haberman, The New York Times' White House Correspondent, tweeted that more resignations are expected in the next 24 hours.

All these happened after the violence at the US Capitol. Several pro-Trump supporters entered the Capitol building when the US Congress met on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.