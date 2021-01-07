Chaotic and violent scenes unfolded at the US Capitol as the supporters of America's outgoing President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest against the certification of Joe Biden. The Capitol is secured now but the chaotic situation led to the death of four people. Now, many Twitter users are calling for the arrest of the president, and the twitter hashtag "#ArrestDonaldTrump" is trending.

Pro-Trump supporters breached one of the most iconic American buildings, creating a violent situation at the nation's capital when Congress was certifying Joe Biden's election win. It happened after Trump tweeted that Mike Pence did not have the courage to do 'what should have been done' to protect the Constitution.

After the violent protesters stormed the US Capitol, Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter: "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

Trump also went on to call the supporters "very special." He said: "We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

That is not it. The video message also included unproven claims like stolen votes and fraudulent elections. After initially blocking any replies, likes, or quote tweets, Twitter went on to remove the video altogether and locked Trump's account for 12 hours. It also said Trump's account could be permanently suspended if there were other violations. The same video was posted to Facebook but was later removed by the company.

Many people argued that his video message did not help bring the salutation under control, rather it put gasoline on the fire.

According to Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee, the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the Capitol Police and three others who died in "medical emergencies." Law enforcement and pro-Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol before authorities cleared the scene.

Contee said that police had made 52 arrests, including four for carrying pistols without a license and one for possession of a prohibited weapon. Police also said that 26 out of 52 arrests were made on Capitol grounds.

Arrest Donald Trump

US Rep Diana DeGette called for the impeachment of Trump after an unprecedented attack on the US Capitol. "President Trump instigated a violent attack on our government in an attempt to remain in power against the will of the people. He should be impeached, removed from office and arrested immediately," said the Denver Democrat.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis also blamed Trump for the violent assault on the Capitol. He said it was an effort to "subjugate American democracy" by mob rule and it was "fomented by Mr. Trump".

A group representing US manufacturers said Vice-President Mike Pence should consider moving to eject Trump from office. Republican Jay Timmons, who is the CEO and President of the National Association of Manufacturers, raised the specter of the 25th Amendment which will allow Pence and the Cabinet to declare the president unfit to discharge his duties and assume power.

"This is sedition and should be treated as such. The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy," said Timmons.

Meanwhile, many others also called for the arrest of Trump as they believe the violent incident at the Capitol was the result of Trump's continuous efforts to overturn the outcome of the US Presidential election.