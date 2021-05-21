BBC has released reports of its independent inquiry into the methods used to secure the 1995 bombshell panorama interview with Princess Diana. The report has revealed that Martin Bashir deceived and induced Diana's brother Earl Spencer by showing him fake bank documents to gain his trust and get introduced to Diana. Bashir made a "serious breach" of the BBC guidelines on straight-dealing to obtain the famous interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The broadcaster's director-general Tim Davie made a "full and unconditional" apology after the findings of Lord Dyson's report was released. The investigation that went on for six months has cost the UK broadcaster £1.4 million ($2M) in total.

Former director-general Lord Tony Hall, who was the BBC's director of news and current affairs when the panorama interview with Diana was screened, has said that he accepts the corporation's 1996 inquiry into how the interview with the British princess was secured "fell well short of what was required."

The report further said British journalist Bashir had lied to BBC managers that he had not shown the fake documents to anyone. It described significant parts of Bashir's account of the events of 1995 as "incredible, unreliable, and dishonest" in some cases, according to reports.

Bashir also apologized for the fake documents, but said that he is "immensely proud" of the sensational interview, where princess Diana disclosed her troubled marriage with Prince Charles and uttered the famous words that there were "three of us in this marriage" concerning her husband's extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

What did Princess Diana Reveal in the Panorama Interview?

The Panorama interview of Princess Diana was broadcast in late 1995 and is one of the most controversial of all time. It was a huge scoop for BBC as never before had a serving royal got candid on camera about life in the Royal Family and relationships with other royals.

Princess Diana made shocking revelations in that interview, which was watched by 20 million people. Diana admitted to having an affair. She revealed Prince Charles's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowels and that she felt worthless because of her husband's affair. She also disclosed she had bulimia and had harmed herself and much more.

Who is Martin Bashir?

Martin Bashir, 58, is one of the most well-known journalists in the UK who secured the controversial panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Everyone was surprised to learn that Bashir, a relatively junior reporter with the BBC and without any royal background or contacts, grabbed the opportunity to interview the serving princess. However, the shocking revelations of Diana overshadowed questions over how Bashir obtained access to the royal.