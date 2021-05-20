What is Acute Aortic Dissection? Japanese Manga Artist Kentaro Miura Dies Aged 54

Kentaro Miura, who was known for his popular dark fantasy manga 'Berserk', has died aged 54. Miura died as a result of acute aortic dissection, which is a rare health issue, Berserk publisher Hakusensha aid in a statement.

Miura was born in Japan's Chiba City in 1966. He started drawing when he was 10. His first Japanese manga was 'Miuranger', which was published in a school publication. Miura later enrolled in an artistic curriculum during high school. The serialization of his famous manga Berserk started in Hakusensha's Monthly Animal House in 1989.

In 1997, an anime was produced as a result of manga Berserk's popularity. A film series, covering early story arcs from 'Berserk', was produced in 2012. Later an additional series was released in 2016. There are multiple video games based on the manga Berserk, which had been released. As Berserk's serialization was ongoing, Miura's manga is most likely to remain unfinished.

Many of Miura's fans paid tribute after learning about his sudden demise. "I become an illustrator because of you. Your storytelling matched how amazing of an artist you were. I'm at a loss for words I wish this was fake. I love you, Miura. Please, rest in peace. We will never see a series like Berserk ever again. You created something so special," said a fan of Miura while another said: "Rest in peace, Miura. Thank you for your amazing work that's touched so many people's lives. I know personally that Guts' perseverance has spoken volumes."

What is Acute Aortic dissection?

Acute Aortic dissection is a tear in the inner layer of the large blood vessel aorta that branches off the heart. An aortic dissection is a medical emergency and is most common in men in their 60s and 70s. This can be treated with surgery and medication.

Acute Aortic Symptoms

Aortic dissection symptoms are quite similar to that of other heart problems, such as a heart attack. Some of the most typical symptoms are:-