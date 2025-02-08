Who is Marko Elez? Elon Musk to Rehire 25-year-old Ex-DOGE Employee Fired Over Racist Posts

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced plans to rehire former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee Marko Elez, who was dismissed over racist social media posts.

Elez resigned after his past comments resurfaced online. One post from his deleted account read, "Normalize Indian hate." Another stated, "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity." A July post further said, "Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool."

Musk took to X and launched a poll asking users if Elez should be reinstated. The poll received 78% 'Yes' votes, while 22% opposed his return. Following the results, Musk confirmed Elez's rehiring, stating, "To err is human, to forgive divine."

Political Figures Weigh In

Vice President JD Vance backed Elez's reinstatement, though he condemned his remarks. "I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life," Vance posted. He also criticized journalists who "try to destroy people" and supported firing Elez only for poor job performance.

Former President Donald Trump also agreed with Vance's stance. When asked about the issue, Trump said, "I'm with the vice president."

Vance's position drew attention due to his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, the first Indian-American Second Lady of the U.S. His remarks sparked a response from Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who asked whether Elez should apologize before being rehired.

"Are you going to tell him to apologize for saying 'Normalize Indian hate' before this rehire?" Khanna asked.

Vance dismissed the demand, responding, "For the sake of both of our kids? Grow up." He argued that while racist online trolls are offensive, they do not pose a real threat. "You know what does? A culture that denies grace to people who make mistakes. A culture that encourages congressmen to act like whiny children."

White House Silent on Rehiring

The White House has not confirmed whether Elez has officially returned to his position. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence in Musk's team members at DOGE.

Meanwhile, another DOGE staffer, 19-year-old Edward Coristine, has come under scrutiny. He was reportedly dismissed from an internship over allegations of sharing information with a competitor.

Musk's decision to reinstate Elez has sparked sharp debates. Supporters argue that people should not be permanently punished for past mistakes. Critics say rehiring someone with openly racist views sends the wrong message.

The controversy continues as the public awaits official confirmation of Elez's return.